Quiz: What Lesbian Wall Art Are You?

First, there was What Lesbian Form of Transportation Are You? Then, there was What Lesbian Furniture Are You? Next, we had What Lesbian Home Decor Are You? And now, at last, we have What Lesbian Wall Art Are You? Will I eventually run out of absurd lesbian personality quiz ideas to write? I hope not since this is part of my job! Today, please enjoy a series of questions that are exclusively Lady Gaga-themed and breakfast-themed for some reason. Also, yes all the art featured in the results of this quiz was inspired by my own walls.
What Lesbian Wall Art Are You?
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
I got a Carol movie poster so this quiz works.
took this in bed with amanda and we got oyster paintings. accurate quiz results.
I was hoping for that oyster print but I got the Carol movie poster, which is pretty awesome thank you, you are indeed a psychic home stylist.
Thrift store art inexplicably involving horses, which is alarmingly accurate.
Carol movie poster! I literally tore this very poster out of a magazine to put up in my childhood bedroom when home from college so this is Life Experience Verified