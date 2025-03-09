Quiz: What Lesbian Wall Art Are You?

First, there was What Lesbian Form of Transportation Are You? Then, there was What Lesbian Furniture Are You? Next, we had What Lesbian Home Decor Are You? And now, at last, we have What Lesbian Wall Art Are You? Will I eventually run out of absurd lesbian personality quiz ideas to write? I hope not since this is part of my job! Today, please enjoy a series of questions that are exclusively Lady Gaga-themed and breakfast-themed for some reason. Also, yes all the art featured in the results of this quiz was inspired by my own walls.

What Lesbian Wall Art Are You?

In honor of Gaga’s new album, choose a Gaga song:(Required)
Now choose a Gaga lyric:(Required)
How about a Gaga performance:(Required)
I promise the questions on this quiz won’t only be about Gaga, but choose a Gaga duet/collab:(Required)
LAST ONE. Choose a Gaga album:(Required)
Okay I’m trying to think of questions that aren’t about Lady Gaga. What should I ask questions about?(Required)
Thank you for the suggestions but now I’m going to ask you about breakfast. What best describes what you had for breakfast? (Or just pick one if none are close to what you had)(Required)
What toast sounds the best?(Required)
Where would you most want to eat a free breakfast?(Required)
Pick a Waffle House hashbrowns order (iykyk and just look it up if you don’t!):(Required)
I am getting ready to go to the gym as I build this quiz because much like Lady Gaga I’m a multitasking queen. What high protein breakfast should I have?(Required)
What kind of pancakes would you most want to have?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, fiction, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the former managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, The Rumpus, Cake Zine, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. When she is not writing, editing, or reading, she is probably playing tennis. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.

Kayla has written 981 articles for us.

5 Comments

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!