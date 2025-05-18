Quiz: Which Straight Person Are You?

Straight people might seem a bit odd, but the truth is they’re not so different from the rest of us! (Sometimes.) They have friends, they have hobbies, they date, they have jobs. Believe it or not, we might just have more in common than we think!

Well, have you ever wondered which straight person best describes you? Now you can find out! Take this quiz to find out which straight person is most like you.

Where are you most likely to meet a straight person?(Required)
What would be your role in the apocalypse?(Required)
What’s your favorite of these films from The Autostraddle Encyclopedia of Lesbian Cinema?(Required)
Pick a dog:(Required)
Choose one word to describe your ideal meal:(Required)
What’s your ideal Saturday night?(Required)
What’s the number one quality you’re looking for in a partner?(Required)
Pick a recent Autostraddle headline:(Required)
How are you coping with the state of the world for queers and other marginalized people?(Required)
What message would you like to share with straight cis people?(Required)

