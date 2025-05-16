The Horrors Persist, but So Does Queer Community

I have a solid group of friends — who are both queer and not queer — and I’m in pretty much constant communication with them whether they still live close to me or not. That kind of makes up the bulk of support I need to live my life on a daily basis. All of my friends and I share an absurd sense of humor, a desire to learn as much as we can, and a relentless need to fight against the systems that make our lives a living hell, and that feels like total euphoria in terms of how I feel about my social/community life.

The other way I connect with queer community is by studying my ass off. I know everyone hates to hear it because everyone hates to read these days, but connecting myself and what I’m doing within my local community to the much larger history of people like me doing essentially the same thing makes me feel like I’m never, ever alone. I study the queer resistance of queer and trans people in the South, of other Marxists around the world, of other radicals who are my peers in the struggle, and I know there is nothing we can’t accomplish if we keep organizing and pushing and studying.

My biggest piece of advice for people looking for queer community has to do with exactly that — tap into local organizations. There will almost always be queer and trans people there doing the work alongside you, and becoming more steadfast in your beliefs and more skilled in organizing will help you build community wherever you are with whatever resources you have at your disposal. Your cell phone and social media apps aren’t going to do it for you; you have to actually talk to people in real life.