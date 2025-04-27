Quiz: Which Lesbian Beverage Are You?

As you may or may not know, women invented beer , iced coffee is iconically gay and vampires drink blood and all vampires are pansexual and ALSO once we devoted an entire month of content to sparkling beverages ? What I mean to tell you is basically this: lesbians are all over beverage history. We love to take a drink from assorted fountains of love and affection and each other and also of the world. But which drink are you? Okay, let’s find out:

Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3309 articles for us.