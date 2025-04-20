Quiz: Which Famous Queer Taurus Are You?

Taurus season begins today and you should check out your horoscope based on your sun and rising signs. This month always feels like a respite in between the fire of Aries season and the chaos of Gemini season. A time for comforts and community.
But there’s a wide range of personalities that can be born during Taurus season. Have you ever wondered which famous queer Taurus is most like you? Now you can find out!
Which Famous Queer Taurus Are You?
Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Drew Burnett