Queer Horoscopes for Taurus Season 2025

You did it! You made it through Aries Season, which this year was also Eclipse Season, Mercury Retrograde, and Venus Retrograde. That was . . . a lot. Today marks the entrance into Taurus Season, and although we will most certainly still be integrating what arose over these last few weeks, the energy is decidedly different ahead. As promised last week on the Libra Full Moon, I’m back with an overall cosmic weather report and extended horoscopes for each sign!

Hi! I’m G, and I’m new here, so let me share a bit about my perspective. As an evolutionary and intuitive astrologer, I interpret cosmic shifts through both psychological and spiritual lenses. My goal is to help facilitate reflection and transformation by centering queer politics that don’t bypass our pain or our pleasure. I’m honored to share my reflections with y’all this month!

Taurus Season Highlights

Taurus season began on April 19 and ends on May 19.

Key Dates

April 21: Saturn Conjunct North Node

bringing important boundary lessons and opportunities for growth

April 27: New Moon in Taurus

offering a ripe moment for setting clear intentions for change

April 30: Venus Enters Aries

shifting relationship dynamics toward more direct and passionate expression

May 4: Pluto Stations Retrograde

deepening our collective reorientation to power imbalances

May 10: Mercury Enters Taurus

helping us communicate more directly and practically

May 12: Full Moon in Scorpio

illuminating hidden truths

May 20: Sun Enters Gemini

opening a whole new can of worms

Taurus Season Breakdown

I won’t sugar coat it—this entire year is absolutely chaotic, but relatively speaking, Taurus season is the calm between storms. We have some space to process what was burned in Aries season and prepare for the reset of Gemini season (when Saturn and Neptune have very rare and powerful proximity to each other in Aries). Neptune is currently in Aries for the first time in 165 years. Astrologer Samantha Young describes the disillusionment this combination is currently provoking as “the moment you realize the myth you were surviving on is unsustainable.” Oof.

What fantasies are no longer palatable to you? Neptune in Aries strips away illusions to reveal what has always been there, even if we weren’t ready to see it. Look closely at the structures, relationships, and beliefs you’ve relied on—some may be crumbling, but others are proving their lasting worth!

This Taurus Season reminds us that change is inevitable, so we might as well try to be deliberate about how we meet it. Here in this calmer moment of the year, we have a chance to settle into our bodies, notice what’s emerging from the intensity of last month, and begin making practical choices about how to move forward with fresh insight. The most potent moments for this laying-the-foundation work come at the New Moon in Taurus (April 27th) and the Full Moon in Scorpio (May 12th), both offering powerful opportunities to ground ourselves amidst shifting-tides.

Taurus, symbolized by the bull, is steadfast, resource-oriented, and headstrong. Taurus, an embodied Earth sign, reminds us that we all need nourishment. This is the last Taurus season for 84 years that we’ll have with Uranus in Taurus. The last time Uranus was in this sign was in the 1930s, during the Great Depression. Uranus, the planet of rebellion, revolution, and erratic change, is reflecting the heightened instability we are seeing in the economy and material conditions (Taurus’ domain) around the world.

In 2020, I read Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower. This powerful sci-fi novel, centering a young, brilliant, Black narrator, was published in 1993 and set in the 2020s, depicting a society that has largely collapsed due to climate change, growing wealth inequality, and corporate greed. This book, although fiction, has chilling parallels with elements of the world we see today, and encapsulates the Uranus in Taurus energy.

This is not a call for panic, but rather an invitation to face reality with clear eyes and an open heart. Our current social, political, and ecological climate are all connected, and they have real impact on our interpersonal and internal states of being. Any fear coming up right now is valid. Our fear, among all emotions, is sacred. Wisdom lives there.

We are collectively caught in deep, old patterns and cycles of harm. Disruption looks like feeling our feelings rather than intellectualizing them to justify a sense of “deservingness” in any direction. Let Taurus Season be the breath of fresh air needed to feel what you need to feel. What rebellious pleasure, inspiration, and curiosity can we cultivate in moving with and despite fear, rather than away from it?

As I said earlier, this Uranus-Taurus transit hasn’t been present since the Great Depression. But the sky is not an exact mirror of that time; much is different! Our current era of extreme changes and loss also holds some cosmic themes from the 60s remerging in new ways: uprising and growth of counterculture, shifting and breaking social norms, increased queer visibility, increased attention towards civil rights, the rise of more co-operatives, dynamic music and art . . . the list goes on. There’s a bold, bravery growing in us.

The stars show me how to use my fear rather than be swallowed by it. My hope is that can be the case for you too.

Below are horoscopes for Taurus Season for each sign. Read for your sun sign AND your rising sign for a more complete picture.

Taurus Season Horoscopes

Taurus

As the Sun enters your domain, Taurus, how would you like to celebrate? You can create a fresh start whenever you want or need, but the universe is inviting you to breathe fresh life into areas that need your attention. As Mercury also enters your sign, free from its recent retrograde, the stage is swept and the curtains are drawn—reintroduce yourself!

Venus, your ruler, switches signs and breaks free from its retrograde shadow this season. The end of April and first half of May offer a potent time to reflect on what this retrograde taught you about tolerance. While accepting treatment that doesn’t match our values can hinder growth, tolerance becomes a virtue when we approach disagreement with compassion and curiosity. Everyone knows Taurus energy is stubborn, but few understand how flexible you can be when your integrity isn’t at stake. That’s what healthy boundaries look like. What situations come to mind as you read this? This theme deepens as Venus forms two significant conjunctions during its retrograde shadow phase: with Saturn (4/24) and Neptune (5/2). Mark these dates for journaling or reflection about your boundaries.

Gemini

While the Sun is in Taurus, rest your eyes. Say no often. Turn inward. Lean into solitude when you need to, and when you need your fix of social engagement, as all Gemini placements do—make sure it is with people and through activities that nourish you and align with your updated values. Taurus season is a calmer cosmic moment for all of us, but your sign is extra encouraged to take advantage of that! This is your season to cocoon, to be broken down for an inevitable rebirth of entering YOUR season next month.

Mercury, your ruler, is fresh out of retrograde but still in its shadow phase until the 26th. Let this first week of Taurus Season be a time to really digest all the bonds you’ve been making and breaking. Come May, you’ll have even more clarity about which connections deserve your energy and which need to be released as Mercury joins the wounded healer, Chiron (5/6), and then squares the great transformer, Pluto (5/12) and instigator Mars (5/17). Jot these dates down as good days to journal or otherwise reflect on your communication patterns. Let any grief or uncertainty move through your system—it’s all part of the process. Trust that you’re being guided toward the connections that truly nourish your soul. Ask for support from those you trust through this turbulent cosmic weather!

Cancer

This season, it will serve you to reflect on what networks you are a part of and what your ratios of input and output are. Are you constantly giving to your community and in need of receiving care? Are you always watching/reading what others are doing on social media but never sharing pieces of your own story? In the digital realm, physical realm, and etheric realm, how much do you give and take? Notice. Reflect. Balance requires constant recalibration.

The Moon, as your ruler, asks you to pay extra attention to her cycles. She wants to be your metronome, the rhythm to which you orient. What kind of space can you make to acknowledge the new moon (4/27) and full moon (5/12) this season? On these days, find a moment of presence to reflect on what you are called to release and what you are ready to receive. Through this practice, you’ll find yourself better equipped to navigate the ebb and flow of giving and receiving in your communities. Cancer is also extra sensitive to when the moon is “void” or between signs. These periods can be harder times to focus and better suited for slowing down. Taurus season is a calmer cosmic moment for all of us, and your sign is extra encouraged to take advantage of that on the extra-long void moon days: April 20th, 22th, 26th and May 5th, 9th, 10th. If anyone gives you shit for being spacey on those days: wink, blame the moon, and keep doing your thing.

Leo

It’s time to do what you do best—shine! Even on the days where you feel scattered, disheveled, or insecure, your presence in a room is a permission slip for everyone to settle into exactly who and where they are. Drop your shoulders, lift your head, unclench your jaw. You are here to create, to play, to protect what matters most, to radiate your inner light outward―hold yourself up in that truth! Be an unexpected and unconventional leader this Taurus season.

Because you are ruled by the Sun, you get a fresh start with each new zodiac season. The Sun moves through some spicy aspects in Taurus season: square Mars (4/20), square Pluto (4/23), and conjunct Uranus (5/17). Write yourself a reminder for each of these days to give yourself extra grace. These days may require extra grounding work to stay centered. You might feel more volatile, as these hard aspects can be chaotic without an intentional outlet. With the right container, they can be the tension that leads to a creative breakthrough though! Choose your activities accordingly.

Virgo

This Sun Season invites you on an adventure. You are so attuned to tending to day-to-day matters, but now is a potent time to expand your horizons. Maybe you’re like, “perfect! I have a week-long vacation planned for this month!” Or maybe you’re like, “b*tch, I don’t have time for that!” Adventure can mean so many different things and look so many different ways . . . It could be one day, a weekend, a week. It could be a physical journey somewhere in your city, or much further beyond. It could also be a different kind of journey! A fantasy novel, a psychedelic ceremony, trying a new restaurant, or building a fort in your living room. Wherever or whatever you do, In order for this to really feel like a break you are encouraged to set some very clear boundaries about putting down the to-do list for some amount of time.

Mercury retrogrades hit you especially hard since Mercury rules your sign. Though Mercury is now direct, we’re in its shadow phase until April 26th. Use this first week of Taurus Season to process the bonds you’ve been making and breaking. Come May, when Mercury meets the wounded healer Chiron (5/6), then squares transformative Pluto (5/12) and fiery Mars (5/17), you’ll gain clarity about which projects to keep and which to let go. Mark these dates for journaling and reflecting on your communication patterns. During these potent transits, tap into Taurus Season’s earthy energy—spend time outside, move mindfully, or work with your hands. These grounding practices will help you integrate the insights that emerge as Mercury dances through these powerful aspects.

Libra

Clear. Out. The. Clutter. Make room for bigger blessings by shedding what is taking up unnecessary space, Libra! This might feel particularly relevant with literal, physical possessions right now and a need for some deep spring cleaning. Being the aesthetic wizard you are, maybe you feel good about your closet, shelves, and altars right now. Maybe the clutter is energetic, or interpersonal. Is there something you need to get off your chest? Moving through Taurus season, return to the question: What would help me feel lighter?

This is a powerful time for you. Venus, your ruler, switches signs and breaks free from its retrograde shadow this season. Late April through mid-May offers a potent opportunity to reflect on what this retrograde taught you about boundaries. While it’s tempting to people-please or avoid conflict, this retrograde likely revealed where you need to be more discerning with your energy. Which situations showed you the difference between being flexible and compromising your values? Pay attention to areas where you’re over-extending yourself or accepting treatment that doesn’t match your standards. This theme continues as Venus forms two significant conjunctions during its retrograde shadow phase: with Saturn (4/24) and Neptune (5/2). Mark these dates for journaling or reflecting on how to honor your limits.

Scorpio

Taurus Season is an important, yearly relational checkpoint for you. It’s been half a year since we were in your season, Scorpio, and a lot has happened! What would that version of you, six months ago, have to say to this version of you now? What might you want to say to them, knowing what you know now? This is a powerful month to spend some time getting clear on your expectations for yourself, as well as your connections with others. Celebrate who has been really showing up, note who is currently at a distance, and evaluate what you need to ask for from your commitments.

Your modern ruler is Pluto, the planet of transformation and regeneration, while your traditional ruler is fiery Mars, the instigator. These two celestial bodies oppose each other this Taurus Season (exactly on 4/26). Mark this day—and really the whole week—as potentially volatile. Yet remember: you were made for this kind of intensity. You have the ability to thrive under conditions that make others retreat. This isn’t a call to put yourself in harm’s way or accept treatment that violates your values. Rather, it’s a reminder that your strength often lies in your vulnerability. This period offers opportunities for meaningful transformation. The Full Moon in your sign (5/12) will illuminate where you need to set boundaries and where it’s safe to be more open. Trust your innate ability to navigate these deep waters with grace.

Sagittarius

The season is changing, and something’s got to give, Sag! What habit is ready to be broken? What ritual can you replace it with? Each year, Taurus season is an important time of the year to make changes to the structure of your routines. No, not to confine your wild spirit, but to fortify a foundation to grow, expand, and explore even wider from! What could feel more nurturing to your body, mind, and spirit? Maybe it’s committing to a morning walk, a new movement practice, or simply drinking more water throughout the day. Start with one small shift that feels needed, doable, and sustainable.

Just because Taurus is asking you to be a little more disciplined doesn’t mean there isn’t room for fun. Venus is direct and moving into the flirtiest part of your chart, and this season there are zero hard aspects to your adventurous ruler, Jupiter. With little cosmic friction on the horizon for your sign, the stars are supporting your natural inclination toward expansion and growth, so lean into opportunities that spark joy and curiosity. Just remember to ground these adventures in the practical Taurean energy of the season by creating sustainable plans and realistic timelines to fortify you for the months ahead.

Capricorn

Living in the Age of Information can easily make us all feel rushed, feel an unending sense of urgency. You see a lot. You are carrying a lot. You know a lot. And Saturn in Pisces’ influence in your chart over the last year and half also has you more aware than others of how much you don’t know. As a cardinal sign, you likely want to take ACTION and make shit happen with all the information you take in. This time of the year for you is ripe with creative energy. But that doesn’t mean sacrificing rest and nourishment. Don’t forget to savor the simple, to make space to stop and smell the flowers, to romance and be romanced, and to PLAY.

Taurus season is a ripe time for allowing yourself to be more pleasure-centered, as a big change is on the horizon for you in Gemini season when your ruler, Saturn, enters Aries for the summer. Currently in Pisces, Saturn has been slowing you down a bit, asking you to evaluate your dreams and question your metrics of success. Saturn will be conjunct Venus on April 24th and perhaps offer some more information for your evaluation process. Take note of your feelings. Trust them. Then, let the New Moon in Taurus (4/27) be a time to plant seeds around how you want to feel moving forward. Your natural discipline combined with Taurus’s steady energy creates fertile soil for sustainable growth.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you know what it feels like to be the odd one out, and often that is because the way you take-in and process information is quite ahead of the rest of the crowd. This season is asking you to trust what your bones know to be true and refrain from wasting energy on trying to convince others of anything. Give yourself permission to sink into deep restoration, to turn toward that which roots you. Prioritize connection with and to the Earth in whatever ways feel most alive and available to you.

Your eccentricity connects to your modern ruler, the rebellious outer planet Uranus. Yet in your daily life, it’s valuable to consider your traditional ruler, Saturn, which gives you the tenacity and patience needed for your big ideas. This Taurus Season, Saturn meets Venus on April 24th, bringing a gentle shift to your process. Allow yourself to be romanced and surprised. Consider this a moment of rest before Saturn moves into action-oriented Aries in Gemini season. Your big-picture perspective is essential for guiding informed action, and that steadiness will help us all navigate upcoming changes. Pay attention to what emerges around the New Moon in Taurus (4/27)—this is fertile ground for planting seeds of lasting transformation.

Pisces

Swimming-one, how are your waters? Warm or iced-over? Crystal clear or thick-swamp cloudy? Somewhere brackish and in-between? This season will most certainly stir the pot, to show you where in your life needs some movement and circulation. As the Sun enters Taurus, do your best to follow your curiosity in a well-boundaried way. You may be tempted to busy yourself; this IS a great time to spread your social wings and communicate what’s on your mind and heart, but make sure you are reaching out in ways and to spaces that reflect your values and respect your magic.

Your modern ruler, Neptune, has freshly entered Aries for the first time in 165 years! Do you feel a wave of excitement? anxiety? both? Aries is action oriented, while Neptune is dreamy and non-linear. It’s an interesting tension coloring the bigger back-drop to your process right now. But in zooming-in to your day-to-day activities, it can be helpful to pay attention to your traditional ruler, Jupiter, who has zero hard aspects happening in Taurus season! Let this cosmic support empower you to dream bigger and flow with the currents of change. Thaw. Melt. Allow movement.

Aries

You are a catalyst, a wayfinder, an embodiment of the kinetic energy required to initiate action. And yet, you are also human. You can get in your head about things, second-guess yourself, wonder what the point is… Taurus Season might have you questioning your actions or identity from a place of comparison. This is a reminder to listen to your body. What fills you with such awe that you can’t help but deepen your breath and widen your eyes? What gives you butterflies? These sensations are your fuel. As we move out of your season and into the rest of the year, Taurus season offers continual opportunities for transformation in how you meet your needs—especially through unexpected shifts in your finances and sense of security. While the Sun is in Taurus, trust your skills, keep your feet on the ground, and put your values into practice.

Mars, your fiery ruler, enters a tense opposition with Pluto this Taurus Season (exactly on 4/26). Note this day (and the whole week really) as one that might feel a bit volatile. And, remember, you of all signs can thrive (even have fun) under pressure! That’s not encouragement to put yourself in harms way or tolerate treatment that does not uphold your values, bur rather encouragement to recognize that often your strength is in your willingness to fuck around and find out, to make mistakes, and learn powerful things in the process.