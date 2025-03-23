Quiz: Can You Survive a Season of ‘The White Lotus’?

One of the reasons The White Lotus is popular is it allows us to live vicariously while being reminded that the people who can afford this lifestyle are often rather miserable. But what if you were able to go to one of The White Lotus’ many resorts? Would you have a good time? Would you make it out alive?
Now you can find out! And you don’t even need to pay for airfare! Instead, you can take this quiz to learn your own personal White Lotus fate.
Can You Survive a Season of 'The White Lotus'?
Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.
Drew Burnett has written 682 articles for us.
Hahaha love it. Gave the most milquetoast answers and got…the killer!
I’m assuming you mean Swiss Alps in the first Q btw
Sure did! Thanks for catching that.
Also lol I hope you’re at least killing for a good reason.
I have never watched The White Lotus but I answered as my heart dictated and not only do I survive, I also get to scam rich people 😎😎😎 Looking forward to this trip hahaha