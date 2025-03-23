Quiz: Can You Survive a Season of ‘The White Lotus’?

One of the reasons The White Lotus is popular is it allows us to live vicariously while being reminded that the people who can afford this lifestyle are often rather miserable. But what if you were able to go to one of The White Lotus’ many resorts? Would you have a good time? Would you make it out alive?

Now you can find out! And you don’t even need to pay for airfare! Instead, you can take this quiz to learn your own personal White Lotus fate.

Can You Survive a Season of 'The White Lotus'? First! Which White Lotus resort will you be visiting? (Required) Maui Sicily Thailand Swiss Alps St. Barths Monaco Why are you visiting The White Lotus? (Required) Vacation! Business Honeymoon Invited by a friend Invited by a sugar daddy/mommi To find yourself Who are you at The White Lotus with? (Required) Family Spouse Bestie New partner Solo Someone you have unfinished business with How do you plan to document your trip? (Required) iPhone photos Polaroids Journaling Messages to the group chat Just living in the moment! Why would you create evidence? How much luggage are you bringing? (Required) One suitcase Two suitcases Three suitcases at least One for me, one for my partner, and one shared Just the essentials One big suitcase and one small… is that normal? Oh no! You’ve been served the wrong dish at the hotel restaurant. What do you do? (Required) Send it back Send it back while apologizing Scream at the waiter Only say something after the people you’re with push you to Depends what they brought instead Just eat it What’s your approach to romance during your stay? (Required) Fun! Pleasure! Open to seduction Reconnecting with your partner Fall in love with someone new! By day flirting to get what you want, by night flirting to get what you need No time Will you be taking any excursions outside the resort? (Required) Yes, of course No, the resort has everything someone could need! If someone charming invites you! Depends if the people you’re with will come too Maybe somewhere romantic? Yes, you have business to take care of Even fancy hotels get bugs and critters! How do you react to an uninvited guest making their way into your room? (Required) Call the front desk and request it be handled and that you get a free night Make your partner get rid of it Get rid of it so the people you’re with don’t get upset If it’s not hurting me, I’d leave it be or guide it outside Shoot it Panic You’re taking a late night jacuzzi when another hotel guest arrives and joins you. Who would you want it to be? (Required) An attractive stranger to make your partner jealous Someone wealthy and generous Someone who really knows the area Someone with charm Someone useful Why wouldn’t the hotel have private jacuzzis? How interested are you in getting to know the locals? (Required) Very interested! Maybe an occasional conversation You’re interested but you wouldn’t instigate It depends… Not at all interested You mean the staff? You should really leave your phone off during vacation! Which unexpected call would upset you most? (Required) Your family Your ex Your boss Your assistant The police Your former business partner What life lesson do you think you’re most likely to have learned during your time at The White Lotus? (Required) The importance of self-care Some people are harder to travel with than others. The best way to get what you want is to take it Some luxuries aren’t worth it Oh God! There’s so much blood! Oh God. There’s so much blood. Δ