Quiz: Can You Survive a Season of ‘The White Lotus’?

One of the reasons The White Lotus is popular is it allows us to live vicariously while being reminded that the people who can afford this lifestyle are often rather miserable. But what if you were able to go to one of The White Lotus’ many resorts? Would you have a good time? Would you make it out alive?

Now you can find out! And you don’t even need to pay for airfare! Instead, you can take this quiz to learn your own personal White Lotus fate.

Can You Survive a Season of 'The White Lotus'?

First! Which White Lotus resort will you be visiting?(Required)
Why are you visiting The White Lotus?(Required)
Who are you at The White Lotus with?(Required)
How do you plan to document your trip?(Required)
How much luggage are you bringing?(Required)
Oh no! You’ve been served the wrong dish at the hotel restaurant. What do you do?(Required)
What’s your approach to romance during your stay?(Required)
Will you be taking any excursions outside the resort?(Required)
Even fancy hotels get bugs and critters! How do you react to an uninvited guest making their way into your room?(Required)
You’re taking a late night jacuzzi when another hotel guest arrives and joins you. Who would you want it to be?(Required)
How interested are you in getting to know the locals?(Required)
You should really leave your phone off during vacation! Which unexpected call would upset you most?(Required)
What life lesson do you think you’re most likely to have learned during your time at The White Lotus?(Required)

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?

Join AF+!

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Drew Burnett has written 682 articles for us.

3 Comments

  2. I have never watched The White Lotus but I answered as my heart dictated and not only do I survive, I also get to scam rich people 😎😎😎 Looking forward to this trip hahaha

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!