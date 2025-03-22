Baopu #133: Every Goodbye Is Temporary

Author’s note from Yao:

After a successful run for 10 years, Baopu will now be published on my Substack: https://yaoxiaoart. substack.com/ Subscribe for my future work and other comics! You can always find me on Instagram also: @yaoxiaoart.

It is an amazing accomplishment to have a ten-year-and-running cartoon. Autostraddle will always be Baopu’s hometown, where she came of age and experienced heartbreaks, estrangements, and reunions with readers she never would have met otherwise. When I first started, I didn’t even know what her name was, should be— over the years, with a growing readership, I and the character both found our identity. I experienced such tenderness through this work. I have met readers at conventions, and it always warms my heart when you say hi. Thank you to all the editors who accepted this odd, messy, unruly cartoon and gave her a voice. Let’s meet again! Find me on Substack