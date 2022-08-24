Vote Now in the 2022 Autostraddle TV Awards!

Since 2018, Autostraddle’s TV Team has hosted what we previously called the Autostraddle Gay Emmys. The name, a cheeky queering of the Primetime Emmy Awards, reflected one of the core goals of the project, which was to recognize, celebrate, and evaluate television shows, episodes, writers, makers, and performers who might otherwise be overlooked by a mainstream institution like the Emmys. This year, we head into the project with the same goal but a fresh, new name that really solidifies the awards as ours. Welcome to the Autostraddle TV Awards.

These awards are meant to celebrate the best of television — through a lens of LGBTQ+ representation. To merely feature a gay character no longer feels like enough. We want complex, meaningful, varied queer storylines across genres, narratives, and themes. We approach voting for these awards from two vantage points: the overall quality of the show as well as the quality of the queer and/or trans stories told within. Some of the shows nominated by the Primetime Emmy Awards this year overlap with some of the shows below — many do not. For example, while the Emmys remain very enthusiastic for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, several members of our TV Team have been disappointed by the way the show skirts around Susie’s sexuality. We put queer and trans characters and stories first with these awards, and within the extremely patriarchal and heteronormative machine of Hollywood, that matters.

How it Works: For the past couple weeks, the knowledgeable and passionate queer critics who make up our TV Team have collaborated on a lengthy process to determine the year’s nominees in each of our Autostraddle TV Awards categories. We have 21 whole categories, and while there is some overlap with the Emmys, we also feature our own original categories that celebrate LGBTQ+ achievements — including awards specifically for out performers — as well as awards for other parts of the television landscape that don’t often get love from mainstream awards systems, like genre television. We took a massive list of potential nominees and voted to narrow that down to just six nominees per category — with two exceptions. Due to the fact that after two rounds of voting there were still ties for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Drama Series, those categories feature a seventh bonus nominee. The team was genuinely split, so it felt the most accurately reflective of our opinions to go with this slight rule change!

Now, it’s your turn to help us pick the winners. Individual Autostraddle readers can vote once in each category. Your votes will be combined with the TV Team’s final votes to choose the winners.

There are also three fan-favorite categories that YOU get to decide completely yourselves! Those categories are Fan Favorite Couples, Fan Favorite Out Queer Actor, and Fan Favorite Character.

We follow the same rules as the Emmys as far as timeline, which means the shows must have aired between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 in order to be eligible. (Yes, that means we have to wait until 2023 to nominate A League of Their Own!) While the show’s full season does not need to have aired during that range, most of its episodes must have aired.

Voting is now open and will close on Wednesday, August 31 at 5p.m. EST. The winners will be announced on September 7.

AND THE NOMINEES FOR THE 2022 AUTOSTRADDLE TV AWARDS ARE…

Outstanding Drama Series

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

Killing Eve (AMC)

Gentleman Jack (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Sort Of (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Dickinson (Apple TV)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

The 4400 (CW)

Batwoman (CW)

Naomi (CW)

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

Supergirl (CW)

Riverdale (CW)

Outstanding Lead Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Drama Series

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner, Yellowjackets

Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner, Yellowjackets

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack

Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Euphoria

Hunter Schaffer as Jules Vaughn, Euphoria

Jodie Comer as Villanelle, Killing Eve

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Killing Eve

Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Drama Series

Sepideh Moafi as Gigi Ghorbani, The L Word: Generation Q

Jordan Hull as Angelica Porter-Kennard, The L Word: Generation Q

Liv Hewson as Van Palmer, Yellowjackets

Sherry Cola as Alice Kwan, Good Trouble

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, The Morning Show

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Stranger Things

Outstanding Lead Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Comedy Series

Mae Martin as Mae, Feel Good

Alia Shawkat as Dory Sief, Search Party

Jonica T. Gibbs as Hattie, Twenties

Bilal Baig as Sabi Mehboob, Sort Of

Hannah Marie Einbinder as Ava Daniels, Hacks

Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson, Dickinson

Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Comedy Series

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman, Sex Education

Sophina Brown as Ida B., Twenties

Ashley Nicole Black as various, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Ashly Burch as Rachel, Mythic Quest

Ella Hunt as Sue Gilbert, Dickinson

Rebekah Murrell as Cam, In My Skin

Outstanding Lead Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Sci-Fi Series

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, Batwoman

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Peacemaker

Taylor Hickson as Raelle Collar, Motherland: Fort Salem

Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Legends of Tomorrow

Kaci Walfall as Naomi McDuffie, Naomi

Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Supergirl

Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor Playing an LGBTQ+ Character in a Sci-Fi Series

Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Batwoman

Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Batwoman

Tig Notaro as Commander Jett Reno, Star Trek: Discovery

Irene Roach as Keisha Taylor, 4400

Kausar Mohammed as Soraya Khoury, 4400

Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Supergirl

Outstanding Performance by a Straight Actress in a Straight Role

Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda Carroll, Station Eleven

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, Hacks

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki, Yellowjackets

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Abbott Elementary

Iman Vellani as Kamala Kahn, Ms. Marvel

Outstanding Cis Male Character

Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary, Station Eleven

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Abbott Elementary

Jason Sudekis as Ted Lasso, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Ted Lasso

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard, Our Flag Means Death

Steven Kreuger as Ben Scott, Yellowjackets

Santana Lopez Legacy Award For Outstanding Queer Teen Character

Jordan Hull as Angelica Porter-Kennard, The L Word: Generation Q

Hailey Kilgore as Laverne “Jukebox” Ganner, Raising Kanan

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner, Yellowjackets

Liv Hewson as Van Palmer, Yellowjackets

Alycia Pascual-Peña as Aisha Garcia, Saved By the Bell

Kaci Walfall as Naomi McDuffie, Naomi

Best Episode with LGBTQ+ Themes

The 4400 Episode 104, “Harlem’s Renaissance”

Hacks Episode 204, “The Captain’s Wife”

Sex Education Episode 306, “Episode 6”

Sort Of Episode 105, “Sort of a Party”

Dickinson Episode 308, “This Was a Poet”

Batwoman Episode 311, “Broken Toys”

Outstanding Performance by an Out LGBTQ+ Actor in a Comedy

Megan Stalter as Kayla, Hacks

Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan, Reservation Dogs

Bilal Baig as Sabi Mehboob, Sort Of

Abby McEnany as Abby, Work in Progress

Ella Hunt as Sue Gilbert, Dickinson

Ashley Nicole Black as various, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Performance by an LGBTQ+ Actor in a Drama

E.R Fightmaster as Dr. Kai Bartley, Grey’s Anatomy

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa Turner, Yellowjackets

Hunter Schaffer as Jules Vaughn, Euphoria

Rosanny Zayas as Sophie Suarez, The L Word: Generation Q

Sherry Cola as Alice Kwan, Good Trouble

Juani Feliz as Isabela Benitez-Santiago, Harlem

Outstanding LGBTQ+ Actor in a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, Batwoman

Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Supergirl

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Riverdale

Nicole Maines as Nia Nal, Supergirl

Irene Roach as Keisha Taylor, The 4400

Kausar Mohammed as Soraya Khoury, The 4400

Outstanding LGBTQ+ Director / Writer / Showrunner

Lena Waithe, Twenties

Mae Martin, Feel Good

B Nichols, Abbott Elementary

Abby McEnany, Work in Progress

Dana Terrace, The Owl House

Bilal Baig, Sort Of

Most Groundbreaking Representation

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

The 4400 (CW)

In My Skin (BBC)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

Outstanding Animated Series

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

Pinecone & Pony (Apple TV)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

Blue’s Clues (Nickelodeon)

Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Arcane (Netflix)

Outstanding Hairstyling for an LGBTQ+ Character

ER Fightmaster as Dr. Kai Bartley, Grey’s Anatomy

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Killing Eve

Rosanny Zayas as Sophie Suarez, The L Word: Generation Q

Sepideh Moafi as Gigi Ghorbani, The L Word: Generation Q

Vanessa Williams as Pippa Pascal, The L Word: Generation Q

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, And Just Like That…

Outstanding Costume Design for a Show With LGBTQ+ Characters

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

Killing Eve (AMC)

And Just Like That… (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

To vote in the above categories as well as the THREE SPECIAL FAN FAVORITE CATEGORIES*, go forth and:

*When voting in the fan favorite categories, please keep the eligibility guidelines in mind and only nominate couples/characters/actors who appeared in shows that aired between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. Otherwise your vote will be wasted!