Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I bring you the best content from celesbian Instagram while listening to Renaissance because I literally cannot stop banging this album!

The chain work! What is in the air that I am dying for a big ass chain lately? Is it the condition of being gay???

The way I am forever forgetting that Hannah Waddingham is on Sex Ed and like DUH OF COURSE she’s vibing with Gillian in the trailer! Please allow them to befriend one another in the show!

Looooving this warm caramel hair for Hayley right now!

A rare Samira sighting! With a very easy-to-execute command, imo!

Tommy’s dog has gotten HUGE in mere weeks, and I cannot wait to see this pup all grown up!

Quite literally obsessed with this lewk, absolutely going on my fall moodboard!

Top among homosexual activities one can partake in: going to see Harry Styles with your GF.

Incredible Mom Content here Cora, thank you.

I…do a great impression of a puppy? I think?

This is really, like, the dog issue of No Filter, I guess??

*mandatory pause to dance to “Cuff It”*

SORRY THIS IS THE CUTEST DING DANG THING I HAVE EVER SEENT WITH MY TWO EYES!

Okay in second place for cutest thing I have ever seent with my two eyes…

Oh yes, it is happening again, the weeklong lead up to the Betts anniversary! Obviously I will be keeping an eye on this story as it develops!