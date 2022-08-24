Whoops! I almost published this without an intro, that’s how excited I am for tonight’s dinner (it’s a stir fry with farmer’s market veggies, a beer in honor of today’s round up, and maybe some chocolate chip cookies for dessert while I work!).

Queer as in F*ck You

Lili Reinhart Talks Her New Rom-Com “Look Both Ways,” Being Taken Seriously In Hollywood, And Life After “Riverdale.” A few things here! First of all, I did not realize that Riverdale was ending? I thought it would just exist in the ether forever, even though recently someone told me that now they all have superpowers!?!? (yeah, I don’t know either). But I generally think of Lili Reinhart as the bisexual actress with the supreme comic timing in Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Hustlers. And to that point! Let’s zero in on this quote, about Reinhart’s post-Riverdale future:

“I have a very exciting LGBTQ+ period piece that is in the works. That is so exciting for me because I’ve always been in love with period pieces. I grew up being so drawn to them like Marie Antoinette, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Dangerous Liaisons. I’ve always just loved the drama of period pieces, and adding that queer element is very exciting for me. So, that’s something that’s on the horizon.”

So many people will enjoy Lili Reinhart’s Ammonite, I am sure.

Number of LGBTQ Elected Officials in U.S. Doubled Since 2017. And according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute, trans people have seen their representation increase tenfold.

Saw This, Thought of You

Linda Evangelista and the Fantasies Fashion Sells

How Quitting a Job Changed My Work-Life Balance (very related: ‘My Boss Wants Me Back in Office Full Time. Can I Push Back?’)

The Beginning of the End of Millennial Discourse. “Millennials, however, aren’t aging out of the internet — they are aging out of youth.”

How ‘Laying Edges’ Became A Barometer Of Black Beauty

Women Were the First Brewers, Yet the History of Alcohol Comes With a Double Shot of Sexism And if you like that, you’ll love this from our own Heather Hogan, four years ago — Alewives: The Women Who Crafted Beer and Split Hell Wide Open.

I need to do better about this, personally! Where to Sell Secondhand Clothing: A Guide

And finally, How Early-2000s Pop Culture Changed Sex.

Political Snacks

After Delay, Biden Readies Student Loan Help, Payment Pause. The announcement, planned for tomorrow, is expected to be for $10k forgiveness for people who make up to $125k and also an extension on the student loan pause until January. (and this feels related: The Broken College Ranking System)

How Sonia Sotomayor Became the Conscience of the Supreme Court