Every year, my fiancée Kristen and I swear we’re going to do a better job of tracking our couples costumes ideas in the months leading up to Halloween. Every year, we forget and scramble in August/September to figure out our looks. August/September may sound like we’re still getting ready very early, but due to our DIY/cobbling together approach to costumes, these things take time! Wouldn’t it be grand if we went into September 1 already having most of what we need for the following month’s very important holiday? Of course, we’d run the risk of having a last-minute idea for something better, but I have no issues with doing multiple costumes in one Halloweek. In fact, it’s my preference! If you and your boo are scrambling to pull together coordinated looks this year, I’ve got you covered. Here are 25 lesbian Halloween couples costume ideas (that would also work for, like, all types of queer couples).

Pop Culture Lesbian Halloween Couples Costumes

Barbie/Barbie or Barbie/Ken or Ken/Ken (Barbie movie)

Whether you’re femme4femme, butch4butch, femme4butch or somewhere along the vast spectrum of these categories, just about any couple can pull off some version of what’s sure to be one of the more popular Halloween motifs this year. We can’t let the heterosexuals dominate Barbie looks. We must be the gay Barbies and Kens of our wildest dreams. Personally, I’m a big fan of the 80s roller skating looks, but a Barbie cowgirl/boy costume would be great, too. And if you wanna go for Weird Barbie, we’ve got you covered.

Taissa and Van (Yellowjackets)

I also wrote you a full guide for how to do a DIY Yellowjackets costume with an emphasis on group costume options. But going as these cannibal lovebirds would be so cute…in a creepy way! Whoever is Taissa should definitely use makeup to create the effect of dirt on your mouth. If you decide to do adult versions of the characters, Taissa can carry a prop heart meant to be Biscuit’s (RIP Biscuit), and Van can carry VHS copies of cult classic 90s films.

Nandor and Guillermo (What We Do in the Shadows)

This might not be an obvious lesbian couples costume, but lemme tell ya, my fiancée Kristen and I rocked the hell out of it. Kristen went as Nandor, and I went as the vampire slayer version of Guillermo. We made the dog be “creepy paper,” a joke from the pilot that has never stopped making me laugh. I repurposed a vampire stake from a Buffy costume (obvs Faith/Buffy are another classic lesbian halloween couples costume choice) and got the rest of my look from a thrift store. Kristen priced up for the realistic-looking vampire fangs, which I definitely recommend doing. I also maybe look like Milo in Atlantis: The Lost Empire? Which would be a good lesbian costume as well.

Scroll through our pics for more inspo:

Dr. Ellie Sattler and a T-Rex (Jurassic Park)

This is a REVEAL! Because this is what Kristen and I are doing this year! I already own or am thrifting a lot of the components of Laura Dern’s iconic look in Jurassic Park. Kristen got an official licensed Jurassic World dino mask from Target that ROARS when you open your mouth. We think it might be made for children, but it fits both of our heads. She got dino claws as well, and we’re going to figure out a way to give her shirt a scaley look. I feel like this is a low effort, high payoff couples costume route, especially because Dr. Ellie Sattler is a root for so many dykes. As an alternative, I feel like a hot gay couple could pull off Ellie and Malcolm really well. Even though they’re not a couple in the movie, Jeff Goldblum’s looks are just so dykey. I literally own everything he wears.

Max and Esther or Carson and Greta (A League of Their Own)

Once again, I’ve got you covered with a comprehensive DIY A League of Their Own costume guide. I’ve also made specific style guides for Max, Carson, and Greta if you need more inspiration. You can’t go wrong with dressing as either of these couples! It’d be so cute! And if you want to add an extra layer, go as “undead” versions of the characters to call attention to the unfortunate fact that the series was unceremoniously axed. 😞

Villanelle and Eve (Killing Eve)

Nothing says Halloween romance like going as a psychopathic assassin and the woman obsessed with bringing her down and/or kissing her on the mouth. Eve is an especially good costume for my fellow babes with long, dark curly hair. And if you really want to go all out as Villanelle, you’ve gotta do the pink dress or something similar.

Sophie and Bee (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

It’d be pretty easy to do these as a last minute costume after one trip to a thrift store. Whoever is Bee definitely needs a crossbody phone strap. And you should be the versions of these characters at movie’s end (AKA covered in blood and dirt). Also, while they’re not a couple like these two, I think it’d be a really fun lesbian couples costume to go as Pete Davidson’s character David and Rachel Sennott’s character Alice. The David would get to wear a pink shorts sweatsuit like the one David dies in and wield a champagne bottle and fake sword. The Alice would get to wear glow stick necklaces and a crocheted crop top. Honestly, two VERY lez looks.

PJ and Josie (Bottoms)

Speaking of Rachel Sennott, I’m hoping to see AT LEAST a few Halloween costumes out in the wild paying homage to MY Sapphic movie of the year, Bottoms. Sure, they’re not a couple, but PJ and Josie as a duo RULE. We have a style guide for both characters for inspiration. And, of course, you’ve gotta have fake blood for this one. Lean into the fight club of it all.

Pinhead and a Cenobite (Hellraiser)

For my freaky gays! Sure, one of you could be Pinhead and one of you could be a human character, but I say go even harder on the depravity and disgusting details and channel everyone’s favorite sadomasochists from hell. These costumes would require a lot of work if you’re going full DIY, so this lesbian halloween couples costume is for the slightly more advanced couples who know their way around a glue gun, sewing machine, and prosthetic makeup. If you go this route, you’re legally obligated to show me a photo.

Mindy and Ghostface (Scream)

Going as an iconically gay scream queen and the Scream big bad themself would be sooooo good. Even though it’s not the exact Lavender Menace shirt Jasmin Savoy Brown wears in the most recent Scream movie, I think the Autostraddle version of the shirt would suffice. Pair it with her orange zip up hoodie, and throw some patches on it. Ghostface costumes, meanwhile, are easy to come by.

Billy and Stu (Scream)

While we’re talking Scream, I think we can all agree there’s something undeniable homoerotic about the first iterations of Ghostface: Billy and Stu. I can easily imagine a lesbian couple pulling off these looks. And as I keep saying in this list: Don’t forget the fake blood!

Jennifer and Needy (Jennifer’s Body)

The move here imo would be to go in the characters’ school dance looks. For Jennifer, that means the white gown covered in blood, with white long gloves. For Needy, that means a poofy pink dress. Either dress could easily be thrifted.

Velma and Daphne (Scooby Doo)

They’re a classic lesbian Halloween couples costume choice for a reason. Thrift the components of the costumes or buy ready-made ones in a pinch. And channel the steaminess of this Jenifer Prince print:

A femme4butch couple could alternatively do Daphne and Fred.

Morticia and Gomez (The Addams Family)

Again, I feel like this is a classic queer Halloween couples costume choice. And for good reason! They definitely read as a bi4bi couple, no?! A femme4femme couple could alternatively mix spooky universes and be Morticia and Elvira, who is canonically gay now that Cassandra Peterson has come out imo.

Betty and Veronica or Cheryl and Toni (Riverdale)

The best part of the final season of Riverdale? The fact that everyone turned out to be a little bit gay. Betty/Veronica became canon, and of course, our longtime lovebirds Cheryl and Toni got their maple syrupy sweet happy ending. Pay homage to the end of an era with sapphic Riverdale couples costumes.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Listen, they also made the list for Halloween costumes for short/tall couples. And they deserve to be on two lists, because this would be SUCH a HOT queer Halloween couples costume. Get their “Bongos” looks if you want to accurately pay homage to their scissoring moment in the recent music video.

Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger (Halloween and Friday the 13th)

This would be a good couples costume for dykes who appreciate things like the Horror Is So Gay series at Autostraddle. AKA, horror lovers with an appreciation for the Slashics, like the franchises each of these iconic villains hail from. Michael Myer’s signature jumpsuit is a v gay look, and haven’t most lesbians gone through a stripes and/or weird hat phase like Freddy?

Jess and Jules (Bend It Like Beckham)

I knew I had to have something for my sporty gays, and I’m sure there are plenty of gay athlete couples you could go as, but I’d be remiss not to shout out my personal favorite queer subtext movie of all time. Throw together some football kits and grab a ball. If you’re desi and have saris on hand, you can be the version of Jess wearing a sari for the family function.

Eleanor and Theo (The Haunting 1999)

Look, I just watched this 1999 remake of The Haunting — one of the various on-screen adaptations of The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson — and it was…so bad! Just a very bad movie! My girl Shirl was probably rolling in her grave! I’m very much partial to the 1963 film (and, of course, the Netflix series), but I won’t lie: Catherine Zeta Jones’ looks as campy bisexual Theo are pretty hot. Furs! Feathers! Knee-high boots! Perfect combination for a high femme/long haired butch or high femme/lazy femme duo.

Conceptual Lesbian Halloween Couples Costumes

Undead Lesbian TV Characters

Pretty straightforward! Just assemble a costume for a lesbian TV character who has died (there are so many to choose from…) and they slather on the Halloween makeup. I’d love to see an undead Jenny Schecter tbh. Take our quiz: Plan a Halloween Party and I’ll Tell You Which Ghost of a Queer TV Character Is Haunting You.

Fishwives

Perhaps this is niche, but for my tinned fish-loving lesbians out there, you can channel the brand Fishwife by becoming literal fishwives. What does this look like? Perhaps just fish costumes or going all out to make DIY tinned fish costumes. Or maybe one of you is the fisherman and one of you is the fish. Go wild! As a reminder, A+ members get 15% off Fishwife orders. Also these fishmasks (depicted above) are kind of haunting but also would look like they’re kissing.

U-Haul Lesbians

This would be a good last-minute option, because you basically just need to grab some moving boxes (preferably U-Haul brand if you’re going for accuracy) and attach some suspender straps to them so you can wear them around you. Voila! U-Haul Lesbians!

Riot Ghouls

This came to me in the middle of the night, and I cannot stop laughing. It’s like riot grrrl but ghouls. GET IT? Basically just don your best punk looks, band shirts, heavy boots, etc. Perhaps you already have everything you need in your closet! Then add in the fake blood and Halloween makeup to make it spooky. BOOM. Riot Ghouls.

Femmeslashers

This is the slightly more punny take on the Michael Myers/Freddy Kreuger costume idea. Basically dress up as villanous characters from different slasher franchises, and if people ask, specify that you are FEMMESLASHERS. Anyone who gets the play on words is instant friendship material.

Final Gays

Same concept as above but you both dress up as final girls from different franchises! Like a Sidney Prescott/Laurie Strode combo.

Hit me with more hot Halloween ideas in the comments!