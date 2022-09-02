I wish I was still in my tumblr era, because I know I’d be reblogging every gifset of A League Of Their Own‘s Greta Gill I could get my lil lesbian fingers on. The Rockford Peaches’ first baseman — played with irresistible charm by D’Arcy Carden — is exactly the kind of woman I would have let ruin my life when I was in the queer awakening stage Carson Shaw finds herself in at the top of this series. We love a mean femme top who can flirt as good as she can play ball.

(Is anyone else’s mind playing the way Greta shouts bring me home, Carson on the field in the final episode on a loop?????)

The show’s costume designer Tracye Field tells Hollywood Reporter she put the high femme characters into “fun, sexier colors” like reds, purples, and oranges. Indeed, some of the most striking visual details about Greta aren’t necessarily her floral flowy dresses but rather her red hair and lipstick.

So, first thing’s first! Before we can even get into the clothes, we’ve gotta talk lips. To really channel Greta, you’ve gotta wear something bold and red but also something that’s going to have lasting stay so as to be seen from the bleachers on the field (and also so as to not disappear after some secret smooching). My personal fave is the Stila All Day Liquid Lipstick ($22) in the shade beso. But you could also go the lip stain route with the Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick from Sephora ($15) in cherry moon. I also love the matte look of the Nars Powermatte Long-Lasting Lipstick ($34) in dragon girl.

Okay, your lips are set. Now let’s get into what to wear to channel A League Of Their Own‘s saucy, sexy Greta Gil.

Show Out for Try Outs

I find it hilarious — and deeply relatable — that this is pretty much Greta’s most “casual” look other than her Peaches uniform. This is what she sports for tryouts, and in true high femme fashion, she’s doing the most, tucking those curls under a cap and rocking high-waisted, belted burgundy track pants with a matching varsity bomber and a cropped half-zip polo with the zipper zipped all the wayyyyy down. An inspired sporty-femme look that has Sporty Spice shaking.

Floral Femme Fest

My girl Greta has never met a v-neck floral dress she doesn’t like! And you know what? Same. I recently started wearing long v-neck dresses in shades of red to emulate Carla Gugino’s vibe in The Haunting Of Hill House, and Greta brings a slightly less haunted, slightly more playful edge to the look. I think to really harness this vibe, you should probably go the actual vintage route. But I’ve included some modern takes above. If you do want to go on a vintage search, basically ask yourself “would this pattern make a very fancy wallpaper in a low lit parlor where beautiful women are swirling martinis in crystal glasses?” and if the answer is yes, then buy it.

As for styling, I clocked that despite her high femme status, Greta wears very little jewelry. That makes the ring she wears from her first love Dana all the more significant. Maybe you also wear a ring to remember a long lost love, but in case you don’t, consider a simple statement piece like this adjustable moonstone cuff ring ($49).

How To Make a Goddamn Exit

Greta’s season finale farewell outfit is one of my favorite costume pieces of the entire first season. That deep red! The structure! The fact that Carson’s dress has accents on it in the same color, signaling that even if Carson isn’t leaving with Greta, she’s carrying a piece with her into whatever her future holds.

Once again, your best bet for a close match is shopping vintage or secondhand designer. I did find a lot of comps on The Real Real. The first option above is a vintage wool suit set from Etsy that comes pretty close to the look. But for modern and slightly more affordable options, I picked out some dark red pieces that capture a similar vibe if not the exact 1940s babe look. For the true Greta Gil Suiting Experience™, wear one of these whilst kissing a woman significantly shorter than you.

And there you have it! Tbh, the timing is kind of perfect for a Greta-inspired wardrobe overhaul, because dialing up the drama with some dark reds is a great fall/winter move. Next up to bat, I’ll be telling you how to dress like the one and only Max Chapman. You can expect that Style Thief next week!