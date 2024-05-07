How To Dress in Gay Tenniscore After Seeing ‘Challengers’

I saw Challengers last week, and I have been CHANGED by it. The film has infiltrated my group chat, my dreams, and yes, my closet. Tenniscore was already trending before the movie came out, and thankfully, I already had a lot of pieces in my closet that fit the look. If you just saw Challengers and are ready to live your Tashi Duncan Era (which, I argue, could easily be embodied under any gender expression), I’ve rounded up some Tenniscore basics to add to your wardrobe.

But first, some general notes: There are many ways to Tenniscore. If you’ve been obsessively following Zendaya’s press tour for the film, you’ll note she’s doing a high-end version of the trend that looks absolutely stunning on her. Her stylist is evoking some of the hallmarks of Tenniscore — preppy-formal, tailored looks — via a designer and couture lens. Again, stunning. But perhaps not the most accessible approach to Tenniscore for those of us who are, sadly, not Zendaya. There are a lot of brands that make clothes that are Tenniscore or Tenniscore-adjacent. Think: J.Crew, Banana Republic, etc. These are pieces that are not literal athleticwear but have a I’m Sipping a Cocktail Courtside vibe to them. But to me, the most versatile, accessible, and fun approach to Tenniscore is to mix actual athleticwear with other pieces. Throw a linen blazer over a pair of mesh athletic shorts. Wear a literal tennis/golf dress with tons of chunky gold jewelry. Wear a cropped polo over soft sweatshorts. I also like slutty versions of preppy staples, like see-through or mesh polos or a blazer with nothing underneath. The goal is to look like you could seamlessly transition from being courtside to being at the gay club/party.

I’ve executed two successful Challengers-inspired looks recently: one for my first viewing of the film and one for just a casual Sunday brunch in my neighborhood. Here’s the first:

These were all things I already owned, which is my favorite way to approach personal styling — use what you’ve already got!!!! We’ve got a slightly oversized patterned blazer with shoulder pads that I’ve owned since I was like 24. The dress is a slip from the 90s I bought from a vintage reseller in Orlando where I live. It’s completely see-through, which for some events can be a vibe, but hence the blazer for some subtle nipple coverage. Black and white “athletic socks” (quotes because they are too thin to actually be worn for sports but the stripes make them default athletic socks aesthetically I think), white platform sneakers, and my new watermelon jelly purse I bought while thrifting in Savannah (I can’t find an exact match online, but I did find a cute slightly different version) round out the fit. For jewelry, I kept it simple with a thin gold chain necklace, chunky gold chain bracelet, and my (FAKE!!!) tennis bracelet. I was definitely going for the slutty-preppy Tenniscore vibe here.

And then for Sunday brunch:

The top is an actual athletic top, and in fact is a vintage Wimbledon-branded cropped tank that I wore to be Billie Jean King one year for Halloween (gay). But here’s a perfect example of what I mean about combining actual athleticwear with tailored, preppy pieces. The shorts are mariner/sailor-style shorts with decorative buttons at the hips. Then I simply tied a navy lightweight sweater around my neck and brought back out the platform sneakers, watermelon bag, and tennis bracelet. And yes, the white wine is part of the look, too.

Okay! Hopefully those give you a bit of an idea of how to style different Tenniscore elements. Now, let’s get into some specific products. You’ll definitely see some patterns emerge — namely, color. A lot of dark greens and navy blues with white accents. Some of the basics can definitely be paired with more colorful pieces, but Tenniscore tends to be more about minimalism and solids than patterns and excess. You can shop for the items below or use them as inspiration to see what you might already own that fits the bill or thrift similar pieces. 🎾

Tenniscore Tanks

Starting with the true basics here: Let’s get those arms out this summer! Tenniscore tanks are easy to style. Throw a blazer over one, and it’s suddenly a going out look. The thing about athleticwear is that it’s genuinely designed for comfort, so don’t feel weird shopping activewear brands when the only activity you intend to do in them is look hot! The black and white tank (#2) also comes in several colors, including some cute stripe options and Tenniscore green. Also, I truly need that Champion cropped tank (#1) which I think could work well in both a more masc or more femme look, depending on the styling!

Tenniscore Polos

I cheated by sneaking some polo tanks into the tanktop section, but when it comes to Tenniscore it truly doesn’t get more essential than a polo! I even found a subtly gay one (#1, which I actually like despite not being the biggest fan of wearing the rainbow, but this has such a fun retro look to it). Again, we have a mix here of actual activewear and more fashion-forward pieces, like the #6 mesh shirt (I’m not even bisexual, but I’d love to see both the Challengers men in that one) and the #2 super cute cropped and fitted femme polo. With a polo that unbuttons all the way like #1 and #4, you can also experiment with wearing it unbuttoned over a crop top or bralette — or let your binder show.

Tenniscore Shorts

I decided to prioritize comfort with these picks, though of course you can go with a more structured and dressy short option when doing Tenniscore. But why not be comfy?! There are so many ways to style what are essentially gym shorts and still accomplish a really sleek, courtside-ready look. Pair them with a crisp buttondown or a crop top + blazer. If you do want less of a gym-ready option, linen blend shorts (#6) are a perfect Tenniscore option. Those come in several colors, including a sharp navy.

Tenniscore Dresses

The tennis dress is a classic, and there are a lot of brands making tennis dress-esque actual dresses, but I say just go straight for the real deal. It’s going to be more comfortable, breathable, and probably even more affordable to go the activewear route versus getting a higher fashion dress made to look like a tennis dress. I’ve seen more and more of these cropping up on resale sites, too! This is another great moment for an oversized blazer.

Tenniscore Skirts/Skorts

Tenniscore is all about the pleats, baby! Whether you go skirt or skort, make sure you go pleated. I’ve been burned by some really uncomfortable pleated skirts in the past that have like NO STRETCH to them though, so this is another instance where you might want to buy the actual activewear. The super cute Aerie pleated skort (#4) also comes in other colors, including pink in case you wanna combine Tenniscore and Barbiecore.

Tenniscore Outer Layers

As I’ve suggested many times throughout this post, layering is crucial to Tenniscore. Blazers, yes. But also vests, crewneck sweatshirts, and cardigans. And you don’t even need to wear a sweater or sweatshirt to make it part of your look. Try it out tied around your shoulders or even your waist. This works out especially well for me in Florida where it’s hot as hell outside but then anywhere indoors is air conditioned to hell. I can wear a crewneck sweatshirt on my shoulders for fashion outside and then pull it on inside. Tenniscore is practical!!!

Tenniscore Shoes, Hats, Accessories

Here’s where we can get a little less practical and little more fashion. Unless you actually play tennis, there isn’t a point in buying actual court-ready tennis shoes. I’m partial to a platform white sneaker when it comes to my Tenniscore looks, and FILA makes some really cute ones. They go with just about everything! You’re gonna wanna luxe it up with the accessories, too. Nothing too gaudy but definitely shiny, elegant pieces. Think: a gold band watch, layering necklaces, and several rings. Slap a visor on top if you’re wanting a side of sun protection with your look.

Look at you! You’re ready to head to a Challengers screening or to find the chaotic summer throuple of your wildest dreams.