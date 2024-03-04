We may earn a commission through product links on this page. But we only recommend stuff we love.

Style Thief: How To Harness the Texan Lesthario Style of Drive-Away Dolls’ Jamie

Over the weekend, I provided a guide for how to dress like Drive Away Dolls‘ Marian — buttoned-up lesbian of my heart — and now I’m back to help you harness the chill, low-effort butch stylings of Jamie, the film’s resident lesthario who loves to pick up girls, charge everything on her rainbow credit card, and road trip to dyke bars around the east coast. Chances are: You’ve had your heart broken by a Jamie or you’ve been the Jamie. She’s a very familiar queer scene stocktype if you ask me!!!! And while it isn’t how I personally dress now, I did go through a phase of tank tops, belt buckles, chain necklaces, and messy hair. Here’s some photographic evidence:

Use the guides below as inspiration for thrifting pieces or styling things you may already own, or click through to purchase specific products!

Texan Lesthario

Jamie in Drive-Away Dolls in a red tank and black pants with a scrunchie and thick belt. 1. A red cropped tank. 2. Black jeans. 3. A black belt with silver buckle. 4. A gray scrunchie.

1. Red Tank ($8, sizes XS-XXL)
2. Black Jeans ($98, sizes 24-32)
3. Belt ($20)
4. Scrunchie ($8)

Okay, really all you need to do to channel Jamie is cut the sleeves off a well worn t-shirt and pair it with a pair of high-waisted dark jeans and a belt with a thick buckle. This gives her the signature “cowboy on her night off” look. I’ve presented a slightly more curated version of that look above. I personally am bizarrely addicted to buying t-shirts from bars, breweries, etc. You know, like the merch they have up at the front that just says the brewery name or whatever? Yeah, I have a whole collection of those. They make for great Dyke Uniforms if you cut off the sleeves! I may be pretty high femme these days, but I like this as a casual at-home or outside activity look.

Dyke Chains

Margaret Qualley as Jamie in Drive-Away Dolls. 1. A pink western style shirt. 2. Dark jeans. 3. Silver layered chain necklaces. 4. A wallet chain.

1. Western Shirt ($80, sizes XS-XL)
2. Dark Wash Jeans ($80, sizes 24-35)
3. Layering Chains ($30)
4. Wallet Chain ($20)

Now this is Jamie’s slightly more dressed up version of her go-to style. Butches can have “going out tops,” too! The key to styling this is to unbutton as many buttons as possible while still TECHNICALLY buttoning your shirt. Also add some layering necklaces. It’s all about the chains: on your neck and on your hips! That’s right baby, we’re making wallet chains happen in 2024. The linked western-style shirt comes in several colors, but I chose to highlight pink because I really like a butch in pink!

The most important takeaway when it comes to Jamie’s style is investing in a good, big-buckled belt. It immediately dykes up a pair of jeans. Now go forth and break some hearts or fuck your friends!

