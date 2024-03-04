Famous Animals Who Are Queer Icons Because We Said So

Last weekend, Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl, who originally made headlines after escaping the Central Park Zoo, sadly died after colliding with a building, prompting an outpouring of love for the bold bird who could not be caged. Flaco’s death inspired me to put together a list of famous animals who have made headlines through the years who are definitely queer icons. Here we go!
Flaco, Eurasian Eagle-Owl
He’s an abolitionist king! He’s a queer activist who believes all people should be free. Down with the carceral state! RIP to a legend!
Pizza Rat, Rat
That’s a dirtbag butch if I’ve ever seen one. I just know he’s got a hot high femme gf waiting at home. Perhaps that’s who he’s bringing the pizza to!
Fritz & Fiona, Hippos
These Cincinnati Zoo icons are definitely queer siblings, and everyone loves queer siblings!
30-50 Feral Hogs
Does anyone else think about this viral tweet regularly? Anyway, this is a polycule.
OR-7, Wolf
This is a queer person who gave themself an obscure name. They’re a bit of an introvert, but they’re also misunderstood.
The Gay Penguins and the Lesbian Penguins from the Dutch Zoo
Who can forget the time a gay penguin couple stole eggs from a lesbian penguin couple?! Listen, who are we to deny the fact of intracommunity LGBTQ squabbles 😔
128 Grazer, Bear
She was the winner of the famous Fat Bear Week competition for 2023! She’s a single mother! Nothing but respect for my fat mama bear!
Wendy, Sea Lion
Wendy went viral when she smoothly stole a human man’s pool chair. QUEEN SHIT!
Bounce, Dog
One of the stars of my wife’s pinned tweet, Bounce was once interviewed on the news. He’s a very distinguished journalist who deserves a GLAAD Award.
The Baby Owls Who Look Like Aliens
These are girlfriends who insist they don’t look alike even though they totally do look alike.
Shoutout some other favorite queer-coded animals in the comments!
this is incredible content
Australian niche content – but Bob Latter’s ‘thousand blossoms bloom’ crocodile in North Queensland is for sure one of us:
https://youtu.be/1i739SyCu9I?si=fadSol4_s6Jf8Dvv