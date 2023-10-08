Quiz: Plan a Halloween Party and I’ll Tell You Which Ghost of a Queer TV Character Is Haunting You

If there are party pics on insta afterwards that make your ex or your haters think "wow, that person is doing such cool things in the world"

If someone in a really amazing costume tells you that you look hot

If everyone is happy and has a nice time and there are no demons

Well, you had this panic on the day of the party about how you invited all these people from different parts of your life and then you spiraled about that thinking like; what if they all know different parts of you? And which of those parts is the real you? What will they think when they see the new parts? And what if not everybody gets along? So anyhow, if you feel like a whole person and at least a few of the different people connect meaningfully at the party — then that would be your dream.

If your friends who always seem to be in some kind of low-stakes squabble over something someone said in a group chat hang out with each other and have a nice time and remember why you are all friends to begin with

If you invent and maintain at least one (1) sucessful bit with your significant other