Love & Basketball: The Top 8 Queer Love Stories of 2023’s WNBA All Star Weekend

If you, like me, have watched Love & Basketball so many times that you can quote “Who you goin’ to the dance with anyway? Spalding?” and just so happened to have also grown up gay, then last weekend was Big News for you. The 2023 WNBA All Star game (held in Las Vegas) was most certainly exciting for people who love — or even understand — the game of basketball. It was exhilarating for people who love Kehlani, she performed at the half time show — though ABC fumbled the bag by cutting away from her performance after only one song to replay the same commercials we’d been watching all night. But no matter what the final scoreboard read*, the true winners here were those of us who enjoy turning off our brains to the tune of queer celebrities looking beautiful and in looooove (ahem, with a little light gossip on the side). And for you I present the Top 8 Queer Love Stories of the 2023 All Star Game.

*Team Breanna Stewart thoroughly whooped Team A’ja Wilson to the tune of more than 20 points, for those of you who care about the so-called “game.” Ok now for the rest of us! Vapid Fluff about attractive athletes and their wives or girlfriends! SPORTS!

Brittney and Cherelle Griner

Alright, let’s start here with the royal court of the WNBA and no I am not kidding. I think Brittney Griner was heavy on everyone’s heart this weekend because it was just this time last year the players of the All Star game all wore her number as a collective action of solidarity while she was wrongful detention in Russia, while Cherelle watched from the stands. So having her back — having them both back, because no one fought harder for BG than Cherelle Griner — was a balm for our hearts and every time BG smiled or laughed or called herself an old grandpa of the game, it was like the sun itself shining. That’s just reported fact, don’t shoot the messenger.

But Cherelle also made the rounds herself, living the kind of Basketball Wives: Lesbian Edition fantasy of my dreams, click through for photos of her with a variety of WNBA spouses (including Chelsea Gray’s wife, Tipesa, who will be featured later in this roundup) and celebrities such as Gabrielle Union and a particular Grey’s Anatomy onscreen couple that I think a few of y’all will care about 😉

But, on top of everything else, the real reason BG and Cherelle are first on this list is for this brief video. BG making sure Cherelle Griner was front row for Kehlani (she appears to be the only wife among the players on the floor?) is Top Tier Black Love, and I shall not be told differently.

Chelsea and Tipesa Gray

Once again I simply must ask you to scroll through the carousel because there is a photo of Chelsea and Tipesa with BG and Cherelle that made me full on squeal like a teenager. Note Cherelle’s comment on the post itself, “We had a time ♥️” followed by Chelsea commenting about her wife, “Girl you fine 😍”

Will I ever get over watching all these beautiful Black couples in love? Have you met me??

(This is also a great time for a reminder that for the Las Vegas Aces Pride Night, Chelsea full on wore a t-shirt immortalizing her wedding kiss with Tipesa and I have simply never recovered from that flex.)

Candace Parker and Ana Petrakova-Parker

Candace Parker had a pretty low-key All Star weekend, but she and her wife hosted their second annual Ace Party (sponsored by Adidas) and if Candace just you know slowly retires into being the mayor of All Star Weekend Party City — where she wears perfectly fitting suits, drinks expensive brown liquor, and raps Jay-z lyrics to anyone who will listen, living her best life — I would love that look for her.

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay

Stewie not only won the actual All Star game, but walking the red excuse me, orange, carpet with her wife Marta, who is approximately fiftyeleven months pregnant, perhaps won the entire weekend.

Marta is due in October. Their first daughter, Ruby (whom Stewie just named a pair of signature Pumas after), was also a star of the weekend — I just gotta say.

Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley

Listen ok, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley basically will always be in the Hall of Fame, all they have to do is show up, because they won a whole ass championship together in 2022 while playing for the Chicago Sky — and who does that???? That is a movie.

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner

Speaking of relationship statuses that are basically movie plots — Alyssa Thomas and Dewanna Bonner are not only girlfriends who both play on the same team (literally, not like the metaphorical gay team of which we are all a part, they both play for the Connecticut Sun)… oh no! That’s not enough! They were also All Star Teammates. Now where they do that at?!?!

DeWanna Bonner (@DEEBONNER24) and Alyssa Thomas (@athomas_25) make their way on to the Orange Carpet. #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/vlwWJyAn1i — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) July 15, 2023

And yes technically this post of them isn’t All Star weekend related, but it’s so sexy, I had to share.

(Also congratulations to Alyssa, who in addition to being a whole vibe is the current record holder for most triple-doubles in a single WNBA season and it’s not even close.)

Destanni Henderson and Zariah Lynn

Now its time introduce the young love to our roundup! Destanni Henderson came to All Star Weekend with a few other recent grads of the South Carolina Gamecocks (my favorite college team, because around here we are Dawn Staley for life) to support Aliyah Boston, their former South Carolina teammate and the first Rookie to make a WNBA All Star starting five since 2014!!! They all rented a house together and it was very much giving “I’m doing a girls trip in my early 20s” in every possible best way. I mean look at this photo?

And then watch this TikTok!?!? Was I ever so young and free? How did my knees ever recover?

But we are here to talk about Henny and Zariah, who also run a YouTube channel together. I have never watched a Get Ready With Me influencer video in my life before this moment, and for these cuties, young and in love, I would do it 20 times more.

Nalyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington

Speaking of young love! I saved Nalyssa and DiJonai for last because I love everything about their little love story.

NaLyssa Smith (@NaLyssaSmith) and DiJonai Carrington (@DijonaiVictoria) make an appearance on the Orange Carpet. #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/zG8Qy7GecD — Her Hoop Stats (@herhoopstats) July 15, 2023

First, they met while playing ball together in college (I think they won a national championship together for Baylor? But I haven’t double checked the dates on that). Then they started dating last year, coincidentally also around the time of the All Star game, and now here they are celebrating their first anniversary and still going strong?

No seriously look at these photos. Read these captions. Tell me you aren’t ready to fire up Love & Basketball for the approximately thousandth time and start all over again.

Love is not a lie for the next 15 minutes or the time it took you to finish this post. Tell a friend. 🏀 ❤️