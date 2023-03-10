Film Festival Femme: Shelli Goes To SXSW!

I’m back!! A little over a month ago I went to Sundance and Drew and I covered all things film. We reviewed our favs (Rye Lane for me, duh), and had a chat about the state of queer films after the festival was done. It’s been great being culture editor at Autostraddle, I’ve done the hard work to help get us into some of these film spaces that often forget not just indie publications like ours, but also Black queer culture critics.

So far I’ve hustled and gotten not just my foot but my whole body in the door at these film festivals, and next up is SXSW in Austin, TX! This will be my first time covering SXSW and I’ve found some pretty incredible queer and non-queer things on the slate for this year.

This year is PACKED and not just with really great films, but also with panels, parties (I was invited to Camp Yellowjackets AND the Paramount Pink Ladies pop-up preview!), and activations galore!

So I’m going to get into JUST A FEW of the films I am excited for this year at my first — but def not my last — year at SXSW 2023.

I should start this off by saying I am the treasurer of the Stephanie Hsu fan club, everything she touches is gold and I am saying the same for this film! Four homies — old and new — end up on a “Find Yourself” style adventure and hilarity happens. There are some precious moments along the way, friendships are probably tested, and hopefully, Sherry Cola does something hot and gay.

Zoe Lister-Jones and I go way back, like to her playing a red-lipped and slightly corrupt government official on my comfort show New Girl. Slip is about mistakes, Mae (played by Lister-Jones) makes a big one by cheating on her partner and having a one-night stand. She wakes up the morning after in an alternate universe where she’s married to the guy she cheated with, and her life with her partner — and all traces of it — are completely gone. THIS IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD ‘COS OMG, A SHOW ABOUT BEING STUCK WITH YOUR MISTAKE?! YIKES!!

Sometimes y’all take being a fan way too far. We’ve had people email us whole-ass threats if we say something even slightly negative about a celesbian someone loves. Apparently, we aren’t the only ones who wondered just how far folks will go to protect their favs, ‘cos in this new series starring THEE DOMINIQUE FISHBACK we finally get an answer. I don’t fully trust Donald Glover with projects about Black women but here is hoping this one is dope ‘cos I’m extra excited for it. Also, Malia Obama is a writer on the show — facts are facts America and I’m just delivering them

We have been talking about this forever. It is a movie where two girls (Rachel Sennott of Shiva Baby and Ayo Edebiri of Dickinson) start a fight club to hook up with cheerleaders. It’s gay, it’s going to have hot cheerleaders, it’s gay, there will be fighting, and IT IS VERY GAY.

How far would you go to win back your girlfriend? Megan Stalter is a messy queer musician of a babe in this film where she drops everything to try and save her failing relationship. It happens in Portland and LA which are apparently two cities where dykes just can’t seem to get it together. Also, Jojo T. Gibbs plays her girlfriend if you needed another reason to get excited about this film!

A teen film about with a girl at its helm about periods, fucking, and mommi & medical issues — and it’s supposed to be gay? WHERE WAS THIS WHEN I WAS 16 GOTDAMMIT?! Maddie Ziegler is the lead in this and it has been really dope watching her grow as a performer. I’m excited about this based on the still alone, she is wearing a Claddagh ring and flipping someone off in the doctor’s office — here’s hoping it’s a cishet white male doctor who has probably deserved it for years now.

My coverage starts next week, look out for reviews, interviews, and wrap-ups — see you at the movies!