12 Couples Halloween Costumes For Tall and Short Couples

You’re tall and they’re short, or she’s tall and you’re short, or you’re tall and she is in fact a totally normal and actually significantly above average height for a human woman although in comparison to you she is shorter but not in fact short. These are all situations that could be happening to you or me as you approach this Halloween in search of a Couples Halloween costume for a tall-short or otherwise differently-heighted couple.

Couples Halloween costumes present an incredible opportunity for two humans to size themselves up, consider their interests and passions, and then proceed to decide who they would like to pretend to be, together. Halloween costume season is an opportunity to truly shine as the short and tall people that we are and embrace the inches between you.

So, whether you’re dressing up with a significant other or a friend (friends are obviously also significant, but you know what I mean), here are some costumes that work regardless of height but are especially adorable Halloween costume choices for couples with big height differences.

This post was originally written in 2015 and was most recently updated on October 5th, 2023.

1. Peter Pan & Tinkerbell

Peter Pan is a popular choice for our people because Peter Pan has a special spot in queer hearts. I’ve often resorted to Peter Pan as a default Halloween costume when I’m pulling something together last minute, and famously paired a Tinkerbell dress with a white turtleneck and a bowl cut as a child, making me undoubtedly the spitting image of this noted fairy sprite.

You can get a Tinkerbell costume off the rack, or get creative: either make your own, or pair a green skater dress with wings and a wand. There are lots of Tinkerbell makeup tutorials online to top off the look. A Beautiful Mess has a great tutorial for a Peter Pan costume — there’s plenty of middling pre-made ones to buy, too, or just throw on some green tights, an oversized green t-shirt, tunic or dress; and a hat.

2. Roger Rabbit & Jessica Rabbit

This is a classic that gives you or your girlfriend an excuse to wear a red sequined bodycon dress and those opportunities are really few and far between. There is a whole-ass Roger and Jessica kit on Amazon for $31 if you wanna roll the dice on one-size fits all.

Your Roger Rabbit costume can be DIY-ed, or pieced together with a bow-tie, bunny ears, bunny shoes and red suspenders or overalls.

Jessica needs long purple gloves, that dress and that hair. There’s pre-made Jessica and Roger costumes too. Here’s a very in-depth look at Jessica Rabbit cosplay possibilities and here’s a hair and makeup tutorial. And of course, here’s an iconic couple who did Jessica Rabbit and Roger Rabbit.

3. Carol & Therese from “Carol” Lesbian Couples Costume

Cate Blanchett stands tall at 5’9″, while Rooney Mara stands not quite as tall at 5’3″. Between those six inches lies the story of Carol, It is a bit wild to consider that despite publishing a whopping 53 posts about Carol on this exact website, none of them are about a Carol & Therese costume. However, we did do one post guiding you towards the various sewing patterns that’ll enable you to sew your own, and here’s a post with photos of all of Carol and There’s actual costumes from the film. If you’ve got a faux fur coat or a plaid dress or a tiny Santa hat, this Halloween is your moment.

4. Calvin & Hobbes

I’ve done this one before and I’m confident that at some point in the future I will have a second opportunity to wear my tiger onesie. For Calvin, you just need a Red striped t-shirt, black pants (you have some) and red tennis shoes. Hobbes requires simply a tiger onesie, which you probably have around the house. Who doesn’t, right?

5. Basketball Wives

First of all there are so many hot basketball players with wives to choose from and I’ve already made you a list of the tallest lesbians that surprisingly enough has a lot of WNBA players on it, which is a good place to start for inspo you are gonna need to find yourself an extremely tall WNBA player who is married to a civilian of reasonable height. My suggestions (with links to their jerseys) include: Brittney Griner (6’9″) and wife Cherelle Griner, Elena Delle Donne (6’5″) and her wife Amanda Clifton or Jonquel Jones (6’6″) and her fiancée Nesha (unfortunately you’ll have to be Jonquel in a Suns Jersey ’cause they’ve yet to print a Jones Liberty jersey).

I wasn’t sure about Breanna Stewart (6’4″), since, like Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova and iconic Suns fiancees Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, she is married to a fellow basketball player. But it turns out that Stewart’s wife, Marta Xargay, is a wee 5’11”, so I think it still works if you’re really set on that.

To be a basketball wife you just have to be hot, so that’s easy — but you certainly could simply wear fan gear for your spouse’s WNBA team.

6. Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog

The most iconic big femme / tiny masc couple costume of all time is of course always and forever Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog. There’s plenty of pre-made Kermit and Piggy costumes, but it’s also a fun one to piece together with real clothes. Miss Piggy can do a statement pink dress with a pig nose, ears and blonde wig. Kermit can simply wear all green and/or a tuxedo and a frog hat (as a bucket hat, as a wrap-around hat, or the actual Disney Kermit hat).

7. C-3PO & R2-D2

Both of these characters have lots of detailed pre-made costume options, but they’re pretty expensive for a one-off. You can pull something together for an R2D2 costume with a R2D2 skater dress and R2D2 socks and some silver leggings. Most tutorials are for children’s costumes and involve trash cans, but here’s a more casual one for grown-ups. For C-3PO, you can make do with a snapback, gold leggings and C3PO tee or gold tank.

8. Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B

Cardi B is 5’3″ and Megan Thee Stallion is 5’9″ and they were recently caught scissoring in “Bongos” and previously made a splash in W.A.P. This post details all the looks from the W.A.P. music video — the lingerie set, the catsuits, the corsets and cage bras and bodysuits — and this one describes several “straight-up Fire” W.A.P. costumes. The matching off-the-shoulder bodysuits with trains are a particularly iconic look.

The wildly-cut bright bikinis, giant fur and feathered hats and accessories of Bongos are detailed here — they’re all couture and custom pieces so doing it yourself will require a lot of improv. But start with color-coordinating a turquoise, hot pink, yellow or red cut-out swimsuit with bangles, audacious hats and those signature nails.

9. Will & Carlton from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

Will Smith towers over Alfonso Ribeiro, who played his cousin, Carlton, in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Both of these costumes could be easily put together with a trip to Goodwill or Value World or just rifling through your closet, especially if you lived through the ’90s and have the wardrobe to prove it. Carlton is easy: some boat shoes or brown shoes, a sweater-vest or a cable-knit sweater tied around your shoulders, button-up shirt and pleated khakis.

You can really have some fun with Will ’cause it was the ’90s and he wore some really special outfits. You could experiment with Zubaz pants, Nike Retro Air Jordans, Blocked Pocket Tees and Snapbacks.

10. Xena & Gabrielle from Xena The Warrior Princess

Don’t worry I didn’t forget about Xena and Gabrielle! This is a pair that has been cosplayed ten million times already by the lesbian community and there is no shortage of photos online of various Xena and Gabrielle get-ups. Once upon a time, there were plenty of Butterick sewing patterns for Xena costumes. Here’s a a thorough Xena DIY tutorial with video, and here’s an Instructables Xena costume, and there’s a very basic licensed version. Gabrielle went through multiple costumes throughout the show’s run, giving you a lot to choose from as you embark on an adventure to recreate it!

11. Carson & Greta from A League of Their Own

Abbi Jacobson is 5’5. D’arcy Carden is 5’10”. Basically this is the story of my life, and it’s also the best story ever told and then unfortunately cancelled on television. We’ve got a great explainer on how to DIY your own “League of Their Own” halloween costume. You might need a Greta wig to get the long, dark wavy hair, or a shoulder-length curly light brown wig for a post-chop Carson.

12. Marty McFly and Doc from Back to the Future

This is such a popular costume and cosplay activity that there are more photos online of people dressed up like Doc and Marty than there are of Doc and Marty themselves.

Michael J. Fox, legendary shortie, clocks in at 5’4 while Christopher Lloyd exceeds six feet. I still want to be Marty McFly when I grow up, tbh. Marty needs a red puffer vest, a denim jacket, a calculator watch, Calvins, the Marty McFly hat, throwback Nikes, the Grays Sports Almanac and jeans. You can also make your own hoverboard or get a cheaper version. Doc needs full-body white coveralls, mad scientist wig, goggles and a weird button-up shirt. Here’s how to make Doc Brown’s signature helmet.

What are your favorite height-disparity costumes?