Inside the Star-Studded Fashion Fundraiser To Support Trans Justice Funding Project

On March 29, Trans Justice Funding Project hosted a very queer and trans fashion show as part of Mother Daughter Holy Spirit, a three-part fundraiser organized by Bobbi Salvör Menuez and John Mollett, with Lío Mehiel serving as head of production. It was a glamorous affair, with stars like Indya Moore, Chase Strangio, Tessa Thompson, Julia Fox, Madonna in attendance. Cynthia Nixon, Qween Jean, Julio Torres, Alex Consani, Lux Pascal, and Chani Nicholas were among the lineup of models.

“This project and our goal to uplift the trans community, celebrate our joy, and get resources into the hands of trans organizers through TJFP has served as jet-fuel for my sense of hope, which, right now, is a sacred feeling that must be protected,” Mehiel toldThem of the event.

All the pomp and circumstance was in service of raising money for the Trans Justice Funding Project, which was founded in 2012 to support grassroots trans justice groups. It’s the fourth time Bobbi Salvör Menuez and John Mollett have teamed up for a large-scale fundraising event, and Mother Daughter Holy Spirit is just getting started. You, too, can contribute to the cause by shopping the array of t-shirts designed by various celebrities for the project. These include a shirt featuring butterflies and the words EVERYBODY IS FREE TO TRANSFORM, designed byThe White Lotus‘ Aimee Lou Wood and her sister Emily Wood; a shirt with handwritten text reading “Our hotness is a threat to their certainty,” designed by Chase Strangio; a shirt celebrating trans icon Candy Darling, designed by Chloë Sevigny; a shirt designed and handwritten by Eileen Myles featuring a quote from Lebanese American poet Etel Adnan; a shirt by Tourmaline featuring her art piece “The World I Want”; a shirt collaborated on by Lena Waithe and artist Julian Kyle; a shirt by Miranda July; a shirt by Qween Jean — and so many more! The shirts reflect a range of different styles and vibes — seriously just go check them all out and put your money toward an organization led by and for trans communities.

Julia Fox — along with Chloë Sevigny, Hari Nef, Lena Waithe, Pedro Pascal, Tommy Dorfman, and more — contributed pieces from their personal wardrobes to be sold as part of the fundraising efforts, and those will drop throughout April. Obviously, those will be sold at much higher price points than the t-shirts, but hey, if you want a chance to own something previously worn by Chloë Sevigny, sign up for the email list to find out about those drops as they happen!

“I hope the images and story of [this show] reach our community, especially trans youth, across the country,” Mehiel told Them of the March fashion show. “I hope they read about who was involved, and that inspires them to learn about the work of Connie Fleming, Qween Jean, Jack Halberstam, Cassils, Richie Shazam, and others. [I want them] to see that our community does not exist on the fringe, but at the center of culture, of art, and amidst a vibrant community.”

Below, take a look at some of the photos from the event.

Runway photos courtesy of Kohl Murdock

First looks photos courtesy of Hunter Abrams and Ava Perman

BTS and front row photos courtesy of Hunter Abrams