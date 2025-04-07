Kesha Fought for Her Own Freedom and Vows To Fight for Everyone Else’s

Kesha Talks to Bob the Drag Queen About Her New Album, LGBTQ+ Fans, and Keeping Up the Fight

Paper Magazine sat down with Kesha and Bob The Drag Queen, and they talked about Kesha’s new album, freedom, songwriting, and more.

I won’t lie to you, I’m not 200% sure why these two icons are being interviewed together, besides the fact that Bob has a new novel to promote (Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert) and is a “certified Animal” and fellow millennial, who also grew up screaming along with Kesha in the club. Regardless of the reason, I’m actually a big fan of artist-led conversations, so even though Paper Magazine does chime in with some guiding questions, I really enjoyed reading this full conversation between these two artists with deep respect for one another.

In this conversation, Kesha talks about the hellscape that is the American reality these days, and says, “The most political act right now is to be happy and to be free and to spread love.”

She also is always thinking of her LGBTQ+ fans, especially as a queer artist herself. Of them she says, “Trans visibility day has me thinking about what a huge support the trans community has been. The queer community has been my community and has always been there for me. That’s where I belong.”

Kesha is also committed to doing her part in the fight. She’s been through a lot, and she’s not backing down any time soon. She tells Paper, “I will not lay down, I will not be quiet about basic human rights. And as someone who’s had her freedoms taken away from her and fought like hell to get them back, I’m going to echo that throughout my work until the day that I die.”

A few songs off her new album, PERIOD (stylized as just a little . mark), are out now, including one called YIPPEE-KI-YAY., with the full album dropping in July. Alongside the drop, Kesha will be going on a Tits Out Tour this summer, with Scissor Sisters and special guests like bisexual artist Slayyyter.

Kesha hopes the tour will be a safe haven for her like-minded fans. “I would like to start a revolution of love…I want to give all of us a place to come and be ourselves.”

TiK ToK, Time For More News

