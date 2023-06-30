Watch Brittney and Cherelle Griner Play The Newlywed Game

By

I’ve got to hand it to the WNBA’s social media teams: They are absolutely crushing it with behind-the-scenes content this season! It’s only making me and Natalie want a WNBA reality series even more (and not for the mess; we’re simply two middle age queer women who love basketball and would never watch something only for the drama) (yes, we would). Yesterday, the Phoenix Mercury gave us The Newlywed Game, starring Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner and it’s just as frikkin’ adorable as you’re imaging. Maybe even more so. See for yourself.

I smiled, I swooned, I cackled so loud when BG asked why Cherelle was trying to go on Judge Judy. (Because she’s a lawyer and because she wants to BE the judge, obviously. Another show I can commit me and Natalie to watching.) Prior to this, my favorite Mercury BTS video was BG grading Sophie Cunningham’s outfits. “It’s giving Sunday School,” is what she said and I haven’t stopped giggling about it. Also, dang it is just so good to see these two wives out here safe, together, smiling. I’m never going to stop being FULL to bursting with gratitude that Brittney Griner is home. Their secret little handshake! Gah!

Do you have a favorite WNBA sneak peek this season? And why is your last season favorite the Aces smacking each other with tortillas?

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1637 articles for us.

