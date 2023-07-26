Who Is The Tallest of The Lesbians

By

Once upon a time at a WNBA game at The Crypto Dot Com Arena, we got to talking about how tall various members of the Los Angeles Sparks were, which was a delightful topic for me, a tall lesbian person who loves to guess how tall other people are. Eventually, we left the emotional realm of Los Angeles to discuss a very specific tall basketball player currently playing for a team headquartered in the scorching desert of Phoenix: Brittney Griner.

How tall, I was asked, is BG? I replied, confidently, that she was 6’8″ or 6’9″ and that this made her “the tallest lesbian in the world.” This is almost definitely not true, there are definitely taller lesbian and bisexual women out there — maybe one of you is reading this post right now — but as far as “widely-known famous queer women,” I felt relatively confident that I was correct that BG would easily snag the top spot. As it so often happens, I needed to find out if I was correct, and now here we all are reading a post.

As usual, I must caveat that this is hardly a comprehensive list and it’s just famous people — because obviously I know lots of lesbian and bisexual people over 6 feet tall but we’re limiting the scope here to: actors, athletes and/or models who are famous enough and open enough about their lives for me to be able to confirm both their sexual orientation (queer, lesbian or bisexual) and their height (information usually only accessible for people in specific professions or at specific levels of fame) and for there to be photos of said person that I have legal access to. (There were several international athletes I don’t have pictures for and therefore couldn’t include.)

In the U.S., roughly 1% of women are 6 feet tall or over, and the average height of a woman is 5’4″. (Men, on average, are 5’9.”) Currently, the tallest woman in the world is a 26-year-old Rumeysa Gelg, born in Turkey, who stands just over 7 feet.

The six-feet-tall club contains fashion designer Jenna Lyons, actors JoJo Brown, Cathy DeBouno, Saffron Burrows, Jane Lynch, Mary Elizabeth Chieffo and Rebecca Root; basketball player Diana Taurasi, soccer player Christiane Endler and volleyball player Kira Katharina Walkenhorst.

Clocking in at 6’1″ we have basketball players Kahleah Copper and Victoria Vivians; volleyball players Valentina Arrighetti and Nicole Branagh.

And that, my friends, brings us to six feet and two inches into the sky, a level of humankind occupied primarily by basketball players and volleyball players!

Alyssa Thomas is 6’2″

UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 15: Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in action during a WNBA game between Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun on June 15, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s pretty cool to be 6’2″ but what’s even cooler is being 6’2″, being a forward for the Connecticut Sun and being engaged to your 6’4″ teammate!

Marianne Steinbrecher is 6’2″

Brazil's Marianne Steinbrecher (L) spikes the ball over Germany's Maren Brinker (R) during their match at the World Grand Prix women's volleyball tournament final round in Tokyo on August 21, 2009. Brazil beat Germany 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-16). AFP PHOTO/Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Brazillian volleyball player Marianne Steinbrecher is a “wing spiker” on her volleyball team and she won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Natasha Howard 6’2″

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: Natasha Howard #6 of the New York Liberty handles the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on July 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Natasha Howard plays for the Dallas Wings and also has a very impressive wingspan.

Jordan Horston is 6’2″

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Jordan Horston poses for a photo on the Orange Carpet prior to the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Carmen took special note of this look in the Also Also Also when Jordan Horston was drafted to the Seattle Storm this past April. Not mentioned, but important: she’s tall!

Laura Jane Grace is 6’2″

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Laura Jane Grace of Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers performs onstage during the 2019 Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach on September 28, 2019 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Musician Laura Jane Grace is the founder, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of the punk rock band Against Me! and also she is quite tall!

Emma Cannon is 6’2″

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Emma Cannon #32 of the Indiana Fever takes a shot as Betnijah Laney #44 of the New York Liberty defends in the first half at Barclays Center on May 21, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Very tall basketball player Emma Cannon currently plays for the Indiana Fever!

Dot-Marie Jones is 6’3″

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actress Dot Marie Jones arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dot-Marie Jones is an actor and a tall one at that! Remember Glee? I do, sadly.

Haleigh Washington is 6’3″

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 26: Haleigh Washington of the United States serves during the Pool C Phase 1 match between United States and Canada on Day 4 of the FIVB Volleyball Womens World Championship 2022 at the Gelredome on September 26, 2022 in Arnhem, Netherlands (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bisexual volleyball player Haleigh Meridian Washington won a gold medal with the women’s national team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, so we have that in common.

Judy Gold is 6’3″

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Comedian Judy Gold discusses her podcast and album 'Kill Me Now' with Build Brunch at Build Studio on January 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Judy Gold is a lesbian comedian who likes to make people laugh from six feet and three inches into the air.

Candace Parker is 6’4″

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 13: Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces watches her 3-point-shot attempt against the New York Liberty in the third quarter of their preseason game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 84-77.(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Candace Parker is one of the greatest WNBA players of all time and one of the tallest!

NaLyssa Smith is 6’4″

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Indiana Fever walks the orange carpet prior to the Welcome Reception at RPM Seafood restaurant during the 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend on July 8, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The #2 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft is 6’4″ and she is now playing and tall at the Indiana Fever.

Carol Gattaz is 6’4″

Brazillian volleyball player Caroline de Oliveira Saad Gattaz is 6’4″ and competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Dewanna Bonner is 6’4″

UNCASVILLE, CT - JULY 06: Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) takes a three point shot during a WNBA game between Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun on July 6, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun is the other half of Tall Basketball Power Couple Alyssa Thomas & DeWanna Bonner.

Breanna Stewart is 6’4″

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty in action against the Indiana Fever at Barclays Center on May 21, 2023 in New York City. The Liberty defeated the Fever 90-73. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Breanna Stewart, captain of WNBA All-Star Team “Team Stewart,” is tall and plays for the New York Liberty. The New York Liberty is clearly a hotspot for tall gay people.

Stephanie Dolson is 6’5″

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Stefanie Dolson #31 of the New York Liberty shoots the ball against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at the Barclays Center on June 13, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

All the way in New York City as a player for the New York Liberty, Stephanie is 30 years old and tall!

Amanda Zahui Bazoukou is 6’5″

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - JANUARY 21: Amanda Zahui Bazoukou walks the red carpet during Idrottsgalan, the annual Swedish Sports Awards Gala, at the Ericsson Globe Arena on January 21, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images)

Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images

Amanda came all the way to the United States from Sweden to be tall and shoot hops for the Los Angeles Sparks. Now she plays for the Indiana Fever!

Elena Delle Donne is 6’5″

UNCASVILLE, CT - JULY 09: Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (11) warms up before a WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun on July 9, 2023, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Elena Delle Donne plays for the Washington Mystics in Washington DC. If you stacked up 86.4 Elena Delle Donnes on top of each other it would be as tall as the Washington Monument, also in Washington DC.

Ebrar Karakurt is 6’5″

HONG KONG, CHINA - 2023/06/18: Ebrar Karakurt (#99) of Turkiye seen in action during the preliminary match of FIVB Volleyball Nations League Hong Kong 2023 between Dominican Republic and Turkiye at Hong Kong Coliseum. Final score; Dominican Republic 1:3 Turkiye. (Photo by Ben Lau/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Photo by Ben Lau/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

23-year-old Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt stands tall and spikes the ball at 6 feet 5 inches!

Jonquel Jones is 6’6″

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Jonquel Jones lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Bahamas' Independence on July 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty is taller than her wife and the Empire State Building!

Sedona Prince is 6’7

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Sedona Prince attends the Allstate Party at the Playoff, hosted by ESPN & CFP on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ESPN & CFP)

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ESPN & CFP

Sedona Prince plays for the TCU Horned Frogs and previously played for the Oregon Ducks and also is a known entity on TikTok.

Brittney Griner is 6’9

BG & Cherelle at the Met Gala

Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

At six feet and nine inches tall, Phoenix Mercury WNBA player Brittney Griner is the number one tall lesbian on this list!!!!!!!!

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Riese

Riese is the 40-year-old Co-Founder and CEO of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in California. Her work has appeared in nine books including "The Bigger the Better The Tighter The Sweater: 21 Funny Women on Beauty, Body Image & Other Hazards Of Being Female," magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3050 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!