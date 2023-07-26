Who Is The Tallest of The Lesbians

Once upon a time at a WNBA game at The Crypto Dot Com Arena, we got to talking about how tall various members of the Los Angeles Sparks were, which was a delightful topic for me, a tall lesbian person who loves to guess how tall other people are. Eventually, we left the emotional realm of Los Angeles to discuss a very specific tall basketball player currently playing for a team headquartered in the scorching desert of Phoenix: Brittney Griner.

How tall, I was asked, is BG? I replied, confidently, that she was 6’8″ or 6’9″ and that this made her “the tallest lesbian in the world.” This is almost definitely not true, there are definitely taller lesbian and bisexual women out there — maybe one of you is reading this post right now — but as far as “widely-known famous queer women,” I felt relatively confident that I was correct that BG would easily snag the top spot. As it so often happens, I needed to find out if I was correct, and now here we all are reading a post.

As usual, I must caveat that this is hardly a comprehensive list and it’s just famous people — because obviously I know lots of lesbian and bisexual people over 6 feet tall but we’re limiting the scope here to: actors, athletes and/or models who are famous enough and open enough about their lives for me to be able to confirm both their sexual orientation (queer, lesbian or bisexual) and their height (information usually only accessible for people in specific professions or at specific levels of fame) and for there to be photos of said person that I have legal access to. (There were several international athletes I don’t have pictures for and therefore couldn’t include.)

In the U.S., roughly 1% of women are 6 feet tall or over, and the average height of a woman is 5’4″. (Men, on average, are 5’9.”) Currently, the tallest woman in the world is a 26-year-old Rumeysa Gelg, born in Turkey, who stands just over 7 feet.

The six-feet-tall club contains fashion designer Jenna Lyons, actors JoJo Brown, Cathy DeBouno, Saffron Burrows, Jane Lynch, Mary Elizabeth Chieffo and Rebecca Root; basketball player Diana Taurasi, soccer player Christiane Endler and volleyball player Kira Katharina Walkenhorst.

Clocking in at 6’1″ we have basketball players Kahleah Copper and Victoria Vivians; volleyball players Valentina Arrighetti and Nicole Branagh.

And that, my friends, brings us to six feet and two inches into the sky, a level of humankind occupied primarily by basketball players and volleyball players!

Alyssa Thomas is 6’2″

It’s pretty cool to be 6’2″ but what’s even cooler is being 6’2″, being a forward for the Connecticut Sun and being engaged to your 6’4″ teammate!

Marianne Steinbrecher is 6’2″

Brazillian volleyball player Marianne Steinbrecher is a “wing spiker” on her volleyball team and she won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Natasha Howard 6’2″

Natasha Howard plays for the Dallas Wings and also has a very impressive wingspan.

Jordan Horston is 6’2″

Carmen took special note of this look in the Also Also Also when Jordan Horston was drafted to the Seattle Storm this past April. Not mentioned, but important: she’s tall!

Laura Jane Grace is 6’2″

Musician Laura Jane Grace is the founder, lead singer, songwriter and guitarist of the punk rock band Against Me! and also she is quite tall!

Emma Cannon is 6’2″

Very tall basketball player Emma Cannon currently plays for the Indiana Fever!

Dot-Marie Jones is 6’3″

Dot-Marie Jones is an actor and a tall one at that! Remember Glee? I do, sadly.

Haleigh Washington is 6’3″

Bisexual volleyball player Haleigh Meridian Washington won a gold medal with the women’s national team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, so we have that in common.

Judy Gold is 6’3″

Judy Gold is a lesbian comedian who likes to make people laugh from six feet and three inches into the air.

Candace Parker is 6’4″

Candace Parker is one of the greatest WNBA players of all time and one of the tallest!

NaLyssa Smith is 6’4″

The #2 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft is 6’4″ and she is now playing and tall at the Indiana Fever.

Carol Gattaz is 6’4″

Brazillian volleyball player Caroline de Oliveira Saad Gattaz is 6’4″ and competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Dewanna Bonner is 6’4″

DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun is the other half of Tall Basketball Power Couple Alyssa Thomas & DeWanna Bonner.

Breanna Stewart is 6’4″

Breanna Stewart, captain of WNBA All-Star Team “Team Stewart,” is tall and plays for the New York Liberty. The New York Liberty is clearly a hotspot for tall gay people.

Stephanie Dolson is 6’5″

All the way in New York City as a player for the New York Liberty, Stephanie is 30 years old and tall!

Amanda Zahui Bazoukou is 6’5″

Amanda came all the way to the United States from Sweden to be tall and shoot hops for the Los Angeles Sparks. Now she plays for the Indiana Fever!

Elena Delle Donne is 6’5″

Elena Delle Donne plays for the Washington Mystics in Washington DC. If you stacked up 86.4 Elena Delle Donnes on top of each other it would be as tall as the Washington Monument, also in Washington DC.

Ebrar Karakurt is 6’5″

23-year-old Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt stands tall and spikes the ball at 6 feet 5 inches!

Jonquel Jones is 6’6″

Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty is taller than her wife and the Empire State Building!

Sedona Prince is 6’7

Sedona Prince plays for the TCU Horned Frogs and previously played for the Oregon Ducks and also is a known entity on TikTok.

Brittney Griner is 6’9

At six feet and nine inches tall, Phoenix Mercury WNBA player Brittney Griner is the number one tall lesbian on this list!!!!!!!!