WNBA Teammates Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner Are Engaged!

Connecticut Sun teammates Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are having quite a year. Both were voted to the All-Star team by the league’s coaches this season. Alyssa Thomas is leading the W in assists and triple-doubles — and, just yesterday, became only the tenth player in the league’s whole history to rack up 3,000+ points, 1,500+ rebounds, 1,000+ assists, and 400+ steals. She got there in only 261 games, faster than anyone’s ever done it before. DeWanna Bonner is only five points behind Candace Parker in career points and is now tenth, all-time, in regular season rebounds. AND NOW THESE TWO LOVEBIRDS ARE ENGAGED!

AT popped the question, down on one knee, in a garden full of roses and candles. DeWanna presumably said yes because the caption says FOREVER! Love, it remains not a lie!

These two cutie pies have been together for a while now, keeping the Sun in the Gayest Team in The W conversation (along with teammates Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington), and their chemistry has contributed to keeping both of them pretty unguardable. They’re also always posting stuff so sweet about each other on Instagram that they basically have to trigger warn it.

“Alyssa told me she was taking me on a date, and to be ready by 9am!! I was so excited y’all!!

After a 45 min car ride, we were in Malibu (bucket lister) !!,” DeWanna wrote not long ago with a photo of her on the beach. “Alyssa I’m so thankful for you!! On a day I needed it the most you made my heart smile BIG.. We talked, laughed, and smiled the entire day! For that I love you even more today, than I did yesterday!!”

AT’s always captioning photos of DeWanna with a crown, because she’s her QUEEN.

And, of course, the two of them showed up hand-in-hand on the orange carpet at the WNBA All-Star game last weekend.

Congratulations, you two! We wish you all the happiness in the world! And DeWanna, if this leads to you being even more of a fantasy basketball power house, well, we wouldn’t say no to that either. (Or, well, I wouldn’t. You’re the only thing keeping me from losing every game this year!)