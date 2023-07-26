Welcome back to No Filter! This is where I hunt for celesbian Instagram content and provide it for you with joyful and witty commentary!

Well lemme toss a bone to you, the sports gays! Not just because many actors are still striking (YAY) but I live with a sports gay, and I recognize your many contributions to our field! (Pun alert!!!)

Also they’re all just so pumped and it’s cute!!!

Back to my bread and butter, where Cynthia Nixon is still striking!

Now we’ve lost Megan in the ocean?? Just cannot keep track of her!

This just in: kissing not against SAG rules! Celebrate!

Excellent news, Leisha had a charming lil vacation in Nebraska!

I understand what Stacy is saying here, and there is no doubt that What Not Wear is badly dated, but I still throw a blazer on to fancy up an outfit and I would like to let her know that she is welcome to yell at me about my fashions anytime!

Baby Kristen!!! Top Chef is truly an excellent reality program and I personally am thinking a rewatch could be in order????

Laverne has a point: High Fashion is very much her thing!!!

Jenna Lyons is taking her assignment as new Housewife very seriously, and I thank her for that. Making people jealous of your home is like, the first thing a Housewife must do, and I do indeed want that closet!

Well wouldn’t you know it, Niecy and Jessica are having a date night! That simply never happens!

SORRY I MISSED THIS WEEKS AGO!! But it’s my damn column and thus: YOLO!