Last night I dreamed I was the only one who could save the world from this terrible monster attack, and so Beyonce spritzed me with her cologne (Beyonce by Beyonce) and told me it would give me superpowers. After I beat the monsters, I thought she would say, “The power was inside you all along.” But no, it was actually Beyonce by Beyonce that saved the day. ANYHOODLE, here’s a Pop Culture Fix, which is almost as cool as being spritzed with Beyonce’s signature scent by her own hand. (No, it’s not.)

+ Heartstopper’s season two trailer is for the softies like me! I swooned so hard I almost passed out! Or, at the very least, I almost made myself cry!

+ According to Phillip Lewis on Twitter (I’m not going to call it X, ever), “A Black Lady Sketch Show” showrunner Robin Thede and her team donated the series’ entire wardrobe to Beauty2thestreetz, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless women.”

+ One Indigenous lesbian superhero coming right up!

+ 15 must-watch movies about strikes and unionizing, from Newsies to Norma Rae.

+ Did you know Friends’ “The One With the Lesbian Wedding” was the show’s highest rated episode? I did not know!

+ Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop is so very relevant to your interests.

+ Love Is Blind creator says there are logistical roadblocks to having a queer spin-off. Maybe he should read D’Vaughn and Kris Have a Wedding and USE HIS IMAGINATION.

+ How loving Boygenius makes queer fans feel young again.

+ What women’s soccer means to queer fans.

+ Demi Lovato came out to their parents after “Cool For the Summer.”

+ RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly gets married! Oh, I just love love!

+ Greta Gerwig knew Kate McKinnon was destined for greatness when they were in college.