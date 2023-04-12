This is going to be very quick and dirty, to the point, because it’s 9pm and I cannot believe I am still here in front of a computer, but here we are!!

I hope you’ve had a better day than I’ve had.

Queer as in F*ck You

Gay Youths Are More Than Twice as Likely to Have Sleep Trouble, Study Finds. Upon sharing this link, our Senior Editor Heather proclaimed, “insomnia is queer culture! I knew it!” And friends, she is not wrong!! In a study that looks at young teens — 35.1% of those who identified as gay, lesbian or bisexual reported trouble falling or staying asleep, compared to 13.5% of straight-identifying adolescents. Adding to those numbers, 30.8% of young people in that age group — those who answered “maybe” to being gay, lesbian or bisexual — reported problems with sleep as well.

Granted I’m a queer adult, but I feel incredibly confident in anecdotally saying those sleep problems don’t go away with gay age! (This also reminds me, have you ever read my magnum opus? “Go The F*ck To Sleep!” 8 Ways to Kick Insomnia’s Ass)

My apologies in advance if I suffer fools less gladly today. My dear friend Rachel Pollack just died to whom I owe so much of who I am and with whom in 1972, I helped draft one of the first modern TransRights manifestos https://t.co/yJOBli2lxm — Roz Kaveney (@RozKaveney) April 8, 2023

Rest in eternal peace Rachel Pollack, please take time tonight to read Don’t Call Me Mister You Fucking Beast, originally published in 1972.

Speaking of which, The Day Philly’s Radical Lesbians Took on City Hall. “The radical feminist group Dyketactics was beaten up in Philadelphia in 1975 and subsequently sued the city for police brutality.”

Lorraine Hansberry’s Family Says Chicago’s Racist Policies Seized Their Land. Now They’re Seeking Reparations. “Nearly 65 years after the Broadway playwright’s property lawsuit against the city, her family is continuing the fight to reclaim not only their land, but their legacy.”

There’s No Road Map for an Aging Lesbian. “Where is the script for growing gray and staying gay?”

Just making sure you heard that Brittney Griner is writing a memoir.

Saw This, Thought of You

World’s Shortest Dog Is a Chihuahua Living in US. It’s Tinier Than a Popsicle Stick

Sunday was Easter and I can’t stop thinking about this beautiful piece by Taylor Crumpton for Essence, Easter Fashion Sunday Is Black Culture

The Long Covid Revolution. “Millions of American adults are impaired by long Covid. They have a vision for what our society owes to chronically ill and disabled people.”

This New Magazine Aims to Be a Home for the Black Left. “The thousands who were mobilized by George Floyd’s murder need a place to debate strategy and stay engaged. Hammer & Hope wants to be just that.”

Political Snacks

A Conservative Christian Judge Rules Against Medication Abortion. How Hard Will Democrats Fight Back? (and related: Will the Supreme Court Uphold an Abortion-Pill Ban?)

Did the Biden Administration Just Help Trans Athletes—Or Legitimize Their Exclusion? You’re smart, I bet you can guess.

And One Final Thing

Yesterday was the WNBA Draft, and while it wasn’t at the same levels of bb butch fashion as past years, there was still drip to be had. May I present you with Jordan Horston, formerly of the University of Tennessee Lady Vols and future guard of the Seattle Storm?

Oh @ladylynn22_ did not come to play with her LV fit 🔥🔥 #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/Pq4wUVn8GB — highlightHER (@HighlightHER) April 10, 2023

Raise your hand if you’re as hyped as we are for our first round pick! 🙋‍♀️@ladylynn22_ x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/qtnZKpwEwi — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 11, 2023