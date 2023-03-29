In seeking ice, we are seeking more than comfort and more than the cooling of something too hot for our lips and our tongues and all our ever-ready senses. We are seeking the comfort of pain and pleasure intertwined into nature’s most perfect form, the ice cube, ball or nugget or crushed or cream. Ice comes in all forms, but how we seek its promise says a lot of our desires. Forget astrology — or Burgerstrology — here is ice to tell us how you seek pleasure.

Cubed

There is something reliable about the cube — noble, stoic. Trustworthy. Like a mighty oak made of nothing more than water and distilled potential, frozen into a perfect cube and always there when you need it. Cubed ice screams the desire for comfort into the void of the universe, without ever once being fussy or pushy about it. We all deserve to feel loved when we need it, and there are many who can’t be bothered to be particular about the delivery of their comfort. All they ask is the reality of its promise. Cubed ice grants entry to a limitless universe of exotic pleasure.

Nugget

A nugget of ice is a garden of desire laid bare, an open and endless field of delight and pleasure that exists only to please your every whim. It is there to be held, carefully and tenderly in the mouth of your love, but it is all the while begging to be bitten. Nugget ice is when inspiration and desire meet, all the pleasure of ice and the desire of giving in to the whims of every available sense.

Crushed

A desire for change felt so intensely there is no room for any other emotion, only the pure delight from the gentle caress of the cold on your tongue, sending signals to all your available nerves, edging and ready to fire. Pleasure is coming. Sometimes, that pleasure is sweet, others times bitter, but always it is desired and sought out. There is no room for second guessing here; there is only giving in, letting go, and feeling free.

Cream

You might say that this is breaking the rules, that Ice(d) Cream is not the same as cubed or shaved or even crushed ice. This is true if we put ice in a box and define it by its boundaries. But dare to dream, and remember what happens when you put a puck of ice cream into Root Beer. It becomes something more, the ethereal alchemy of change. Ice Cream is ice at its most decadent and luxurious. Wanting only the finest for all flavors and sensations.

No Ice

Cold is not for everyone, nor is the sensation of an outside force moving within the waters of a perfect beverage, and there are some, many, who prefer to raw dog their way through this life. To feel everything, good or bad, for all that it intends. Every sensation and every emotion, every synapse that can possibly fire turned on at all times, never dulled or diluted. We have worked too hard, fought too often, only to soften the excess of our treasures and to feel something so raw that it is a sensation beyond reality.

Those Big Bags at the Grocery Store

You can not always prepare and plan for pleasure; it is in fact often derived from an urgent need more than careful and methodical forethought. Sometimes, our desire is stronger and greater than something we can prepare for, and the ecstasy of relief after a frantic last-minute quest is something sweeter than we can ever provide ourselves. Yes, you can make ice in your freezer at home, but sometimes the ice in your freezer at home isn’t enough to douse not just your heat, but the heat of the many with whom you would like to experience true communal pleasure and release, and you cannot, will not, make that yourself. For that, you have to journey outward, ask for the key to the lock, ask to be set free.

Dice Ice

Perfectly crafted, uniform and square and perfect. Like a rare bird held in your hand, or a perfect cube held gingerly on your lips as it melts away in perfect unity all around the heat of your mouth. Dice Ice is rare, found only in the finest places. It’s a form of pleasure you can never ask for or inquire about. There is only the thrill of endless anticipation, wondering if this is the time you are given perfect release.

Tulip Ice

Tulip Ice is the pleasure of memory, returning to when we felt our most free, innocent, and carefree. When nothing could hurt you and the world and its endless pleasures were there to be discovered. In every tulip, there lives a leftover drop of that memory, and if you seek it out, plunge your tongue gently into the folds of its essence, you can be taken back there for a moment. Some might write tulip off as pedestrian or out of date, but they cannot see it for what it is: agony of a lost youth blended with the ecstasy of the present.

Ice Spheres

There is no pleasure greater than that of pure intention, holding all that you can so tight and close that it conforms to the shape of your greatest desire. The desire for a perfect sphere of ice is a lust for something so strong that the only thing that can penetrate its perfect shell is the heat of your wanton desire. To crave a sphered ice is to crave something that you can only understand as it melts away, revealing itself slowly and gently and carefully over time, releasing itself into you gingerly as it becomes an integral part of all around it.

Dry Ice

Mischief and whimsy are a mask for something so hot and so dangerous that you dare not touch it carelessly. Dry Ice is perfect for those that wish to easily create smoke and bluster to mask the fact that they themselves feel too vulnerable for words to express. For the lucky and intrepid few who breach the subterfuge that dry ice delivers, there is delight and danger here that, if handled carefully, is stronger and more beautiful than you can possibly imagine.

Sculptures

The desire to look but never touch, the need to see ice become all that it has the potential to achieve but never taste its chill on your lips. What beauty there is in gazing upon all the beautiful wonder carved and chiseled into this world, knowing you can never touch it, lest its beauty become ruined or, worse still, your own fingers burned at the tips of ecstatic sensations.

Flake Ice

Ice as a cover for something more. Ice as utility, delivering the savory that is your true desire. Ice here is something that only means promise, that it has held the perfect fish for the right monger to treat and cure and carve and deliver to your palate. Knowing that ice is what allowed this to be here with you now, giving itself so that you might feel release with every bite. Flake ice is disposable, yes, but it is water’s greatest gift to decadence, and the select few who savor and cherish all the potential of what ice can bring us are the greatest champions of what we are capable of achieving when we dream.