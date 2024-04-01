6 Problems I Have Because I’m a Capricorn (And Definitely Not Because of My Relationship with My Parents)

In many ways, I’m a textbook Capricorn. I’m an ambitious workaholic who thinks everyone is too emotional. What can I say? It’s in the stars! Every aspect of my personality was predetermined and certainly has nothing to do with how I was raised.

But being a Capricorn isn’t all goats and power blazers! Here are six problems I have because I’m a Capricorn — and only because I’m a Capricorn.

1. Perfectionism

Classic Capricorn! I’m such a perfectionist. But why not strive to fulfill the potential my mom always saw in me?

2. Pessimism

Like many Capricorns I can sometimes lean toward the negative. But it worked out as a kid because my dad is such an optimist, he needed to be balanced out. What a coincidence!

3. Unforgiving

I can be hard on myself but I can also be hard on other people. Sorry, Mom, I’m working on this one. I know it’s a bad quality!

4. Never satisfied

Related to perfectionism, but I’m just never satisfied. Even when I’m happy, I always feel like there’s more I could do. Maybe this isn’t a flaw though — it’s just a fact. Because I just got off the phone with my mom and she reminded me there actually was more I could do.

5. Stubborn

A true goat! I can be very stubborn. At least as an adult. As a kid, I was very easy going, almost too easy going. Is being stubborn an overcorrection? Or do birth charts just take time to settle in? Probably the latter!

6. Emotionless

I struggle to show emotion, which is a pretty common Capricorn trait. Must be the stars! EDITOR’S NOTE: This one is because I was raised as a boy in our toxic culture. But who raised me as a boy?? Answer that!!

