7 New Lesbian Sex Positions To Try That Are Just Scissoring

Looking to shake up your lesbian sex life and introduce some spice into the bedroom? Here are eight new lesbian sex positions to try out that are all just scissoring. Scissoring seven ways. You can technically do a different kind of scissoring every day of the week! So what are you waiting for? Nine in ten married lesbian couples say scissoring SAVED their marriage. Those definitely true and for sure not made up statistics speak from themselves.

Still convinced scissoring “isn’t a thing”? Well, everyone is entitled to be WRONG from time to time! Scissoring Deniers, maybe this informative and educational list is especially for you. I WILL change your mind if it’s the last thing I do in this life!!!!!!

Here are some new lesbian sex positions you can do in bed that are all just scissoring. Snip snip, bitch!

Scissoring in the dark

To accomplish this position, turn off your lights and then start scissoring with your partner.

Scissoring in the light

Morning sex! But it’s scissoring!

Scissoring on the floor

This could lead to some bruises and/or carpet burn. But who cares! You’re scissoring!

Scissoring on a Saturday

This is when you scissor on a Saturday, which is extra fun because alliteration. You can also scissor on a Sunday. It’s always sexy to scissor on the Lord’s day.

Scissoring to Kylie Minogue

Pop on some Kylie Minogue and get to scissoring!

Scissoring slow style

Get weird and scissor in slow-motion, just really take your time with the grinding.

Scissoring to the discourse

While scissoring, one partner reads online discourse about lesbian scissoring out loud to the other. This is also known as “meta-scissoring” or “verbal scissoring.” As it requires potentially reading from your phone in a precarious position, it is recommended for advanced practicers of scissoring only.