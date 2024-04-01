After many years of speculation on her sexuality and many years of people orienting their entire personalities around speculating on her sexuality, Famous Pop Star came out as homosexual and also as a cryptid wearing a human suit.

“We totally called the gay thing,” Kelly Jones, one of Famous Pop Star’s fans, shared with Autostraddle after the news broke. “The cryptid thing, not so much.”

“I was screaming from the top of my lungs!” said Georgia Pauls, another fan shared. Pauls was in attendance at the concert where Famous Pop Star made the announcement. “At first, because I was so excited I was right about her being gay. And then I was screaming because she revealed her true form.”

Indeed, shortly after declaring her queerness and waving a rainbow flag on stage, Famous Pop Star got vulnerable and revealed her truest self, and that self was definitely a cryptid — a gay cryptid. To the shock and horror of fans, she unzipped and removed her skin suit fully.

“Was that a chupacabra or a sasquatch? I couldn’t even tell, it was so horrifying,” said another fan, who wished to remain anonymous due to fears of Famous Pop Star.

A gay cryptozoologist has confirmed the Famous Pop Star’s cryptid identity, though there does seem to be some confusion on exactly what type of cryptid she is, which has led to a new deluge of fan theories and speculation on the exact nature of Famous Pop Star’s identity. Many fans are already rallying around Famous Pop Star, sporting shirts and bracelets with slogans like CRYPTID RIGHTS and CRYPTID LOVE on them.

Famous Pop Star has announced a new tour for her yet-to-be-released next album, which will be a tell-all tale about her life as a cryptid that will likely leave fans with more questions than answers. The tour has already sold out.

Famous Pop Star and her representation did not respond to multiple requests for comment.