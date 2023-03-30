I Railed My Partner With a Neoprene Thigh Harness While Tribbing Fast Enough to Start a Fire

Over the last few years, sex toy companies have asked us to review their toys in exchange for, you know, their toys. Today we’re reviewing the Neoprene Thigh Harness by Sportsheets.

When you think of a strap-on harness, you likely think of the kind you wear on your pelvis. I knew there had to be a better option, and so I did some research. That’s when I discovered thigh harnesses. I was immediately intrigued, and I knew the Neoprene Thigh Harness by Sportsheets was the one I had to try.

The Neoprene Thigh Harness looks more like a brace than a sex toy, which threw me for a loop when I first took it out of the box — but it works, and it’s easy to use. With pelvic harnesses, you have to spend more than a few seconds putting it on, and if there are straps, you may have to adjust or readjust them. It can be a real mood killer. With thigh harnesses like this one, you can adjust it in seconds and get back to what you’re doing.

The Neoprene Thigh Harness doesn’t come with its own dildo — you have to supply your own, which should have a flared base to hold it in place. It also only fits dildos up to 1.25” in diameter. But at $32, this harness is a good price, considering how much use you will likely get out of it.

My biggest complaint is that it’s size restrictive — even though there’s a double velcro strap closure, the Neoprene Thigh Harness only fits thighs up to 22 inches. My thigh hits at the limit, and the velcro straps just made it around. But the harness feels sleek, and despite having velcro on the straps, it didn’t rub uncomfortably against my thigh or my partner’s skin.

I like being able to penetrate my partner using a dildo and a harness, but wearing a typical pelvic harness just isn’t comfortable for me — mainly because I don’t like the way it feels on my body. I can’t adjust the fit of underwear harnesses, and the ones with straps rub or sit in uncomfortable places. I’ve found that wearing a harness on my thigh allows me to easily maneuver the harness to get the best angles. It also gives me more position options.

Penetrating my partner from behind was much easier with the Neoprene Thigh Harness. I was able to strap the thigh harness a little lower to get better leverage, which put less strain on my back (another hazard of wearing a pelvic harness). I was also able to put my legs on either side of hers, which felt more secure. Being able to use my thigh to control the dildo meant that I could change pace and angle with ease. I could also slide my knee under her a bit more, which allowed for deeper penetration. I figured out how to use the ball of my foot to create different angles and how to keep my knee pressed against her clit for maximum pressure and pleasure.

The main reason I’ve been wanting to try a thigh harness is so that I can penetrate my partner while tribbing against her thigh. Usually I use my hand, but we want to be able to switch it up sometimes. It took a couple of tries to find the most optimal position for using the Neoprene Thigh Harness while tribbing. First, I tried strapping it closer to my knee. It kind of worked, but the harness placement felt a little weird — so I quickly switched gears and turned the harness sideways on my thigh. It was SO MUCH BETTER that way— more comfortable for both of us, but especially me. And it allowed for enough movement to get us both off at the same time.

All in all, I can genuinely say that I really enjoyed using this thigh harness and can’t wait to use it again with different dildos and in different positions. Next time, we’ll try having my partner ride the dildo while it’s strapped to my thigh and see if that’s more comfortable for both of us. It may not look sexy, but it certainly doesn’t stop you from having a sexy time.