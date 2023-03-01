March 2023: What’s New, Gay and Streaming on Netflix, Showtime, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, Starz and Paramount+

As any March hare could tell you, we are now entering the month of March and that means it’s time for Yellowjackets! But also there are other television shows and movies with lesbian, bisexual, queer and trans characters streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, Starz and Showtime this fine March of 2023 and it’s time for us to talk about them!

New and Gay and/or Lesbian on Netflix in March 2023

Magic Mike XXL (2015) – March 1

This cinematic masterpiece sequel about an all-male stripper team features bisexual actress Amber Heard as a flirty bisexual photographer named Zeo.

Shadow & Bone: Season Two – March 16

It’s time for everybody’s favorite streaming guide game: Riese Tries To Explain The Plot of a Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show They Have Never Seen By Paraphrasing The Show’s Promotional Materials!!! AHEM: in the second season of this show, Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev must rise to the challenge presented by General Kirigan’s new army by gathering their own powerful new allies and begin an epic journey to locate two mythical creatures that’ll amplify their powers. Also, a deadly heist will send the Crows on a collision course with the Sun Summoner. Queer actor Jessie Mel Li plays Alina, and has said she’d love to see Alina go bisexual in Season 2, and Nina Zenik is cannon bisexual.

Carol (2015) – March 20

Hmmmmm not sure what this is about but i do feel like I’ve heard of it and it’s definitely gay

Mae Martin: Sap – March 28

Non-binary queer comic Mae Martin of Feel Good and that one picture with Elliot Page gets their own stand-up special, directed by Abbi Jacobson! We are all so very excited about because they are so hot and funny and we love everything they have ever done or will do!

Prime Video’s LGBTQ+ Stuff For March 2023

Class of ’07: Season One Premiere – March 17

I am confident that this Australian comedy about an all-girls school class reunion that gets interrupted by an apocalypse that strands all its attendees on a just-created island will have queer characters in it! I cannot confirm because Prime Video hasn’t shared any screeners with us just yet, but in addition to a plot that screams “scissoring,” the cast includes queer hip-hop artist BVT, delightfully weird and gay actress / director Caitlin Stasey (Neighbours, Please Like Me, Reign) and queer actor / content creator Emma Horn. So there has to be gay stuff right, that’s the law???

Nope (2022) – March 21

In this neo-Western science fiction horror film from Jordan Peele, Keke Palmer plays a character A. Tony describes as “the charismatic little lesbian of my dreams,” the sibling to Daniel Kaluuya’s OJ. Together they manage a horse ranch in California that handles horses for film & TV productions, discover something “wonderful and sinister in the skies above” that might offer a clue to who killed their father. They also must contend with the owner of an adjacent theme park trying to profit from the supernatural phenomenon lurking above them all.

I’m also getting vague vibes from The Power, which debuts at the end of the month… but it’s based on a book that didn’t have queer women characters, so!

Queer HBO Max Shows & Movies Streaming March 2023

Milk (2008) – March 1

This biopic telling the story of the legendary gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk has a queer female character, Anne Kronenberg, played by Allison Pill. I saw this film in the theater and cried like a baby!

Tangerine (2015) – March 1

Shot entirely on an iPhone, this iconic film follows two trans sex workers, Sin-Dee and Alexandra, on Christmas Eve, as just-out-of-jail Sin-Dee tracks down the pimp/boyfriend who’s been cheating on her and Alexandra’s on a journey towards her singing performance that evening.

Perry Mason: Season 2 Premiere – March 6

It’s been a long wait for the second season of this drama series reboot that tells the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason in post-WWI Los Angeles. In Season Two, Mason’s number two Della Street (Juliet Rylance) has found herself a beard, is bored with her girlfriend Hazel (Molly Ephraim) and will find a distraction in the form of Hollywood screenwriter Anita St. Pierre (Jun Tullock). So far, reviews claim Season Two is actually better than Season One!

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (2022) – March 19

“Laura Poitras’ remarkable documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is about Nan Goldin and her work,” wrote Drew Gregory of this award-winning film about legendary bisexual photographer Nan Goldin. “It’s also about Goldin’s campaign to take down the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, the company who manufactured Oxycontin. The brilliance of the film is it shows these aspects of her life to be one in the same.”

Hulu’s March 2023 Shows for Girls, Gays and Theys

Wreck: Season One – March 1

This British comedy horror show — which got negative reviews overall but positive reviews from LGBTQ+ publications specifically — finds a young gay lad named Jamie working on a cruise ship to investigate his sister’s disappearance. Also aboard is Vivian Lim (Thaddea Graham), who joined the Sacramentum after fleeing her homophobic family. She eventually has a thing with Lily Tee (Ramanique Ahluwalia). Writer Ryan J. Brown said of the show’s thematic bent: “as a gay man and horror fan, I think horror has always been queer but it’s always coded, and subtext. I thought, ‘let’s do away with the subtext. Let’s have explicit representation.”

Good Trouble: Season 5 Premiere – March 17

According to the Good Trouble Fandom Wiki, ” The roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.”

Showtime’s March 2023 Queer Content

Yellowjackets: Season 2 Premiere – March 24

BUZZ BUZZ BUZZ !!!! Lots of new cast members will joining our favorite program including Lauren Ambrose as adult Van! Trans actress Nicole Maines is joining up as an associate of adult Lottie — who’ll be played by Simone Kessell. Season One ended with everybody wondering if Lottie was leading a plane-crash-obsessed cult, so!!! Please check out our in-depth analysis of the Yellowjackets Season Two Trailer here.

Disney+ LGBTQ+ Content for March 2023

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts: Season 2 – March 15

If you’ve been waiting all your life to see lesbian news anchor Robin Roberts (Good Morning America) hold intimate roundtable conversations with female celebrities from all walks of life then you are in luck my friend! The first season was jam-packed with queer participants (Tig Notaro, Raven-Symone, Melissa Etheridge, Billie Jean King, etc), this year I have spotted one (1) and her name is Hayley Kiyoko.

Apple TV+’s Lesbians of March 2023

The Big Door Prize: Season One Premiere – March 29

A machine in a small town grocery store promises to predict the destiny of any user who submits themselves to its powers! The story centers on Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) and Dusty (Chris O’Dowd)’s family, which includes Izzy (Crystal R. Fox), Cass’s lesbian Mom who owns a shop in Deerfield.

Paramount+’s Gay Stuff For March 2023

The Challenge: World Championship: Season Premiere – March 8

MVPs and Global Champions from Challenge editions in Argentina, the UK, Australia and the USA will come together to represent their countries and fight for the chance to be crowned CHALLENGE WORLD CHAMPION. Amongst these humans is lesbian athlete Kaycee Clark (Big Brother, The Challenge).

Queen of the Universe: Season 2 Premiere – March 31

Vanessa Williams hosts this drag queen singing competition and bisexual Spice Girl Mel B will be joining the judging panel that already includes Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton!

I’m also getting vibes from School Spirits (premiering March 9th), but cannot confirm!

Starz Queer March 2023 Streaming Content

Power Book II: Ghost: Season 3 Premiere – March 8

In Season Three, Tariq St. Patrick sets out to get his trust, return to his family, and leave the game for good. But a ruthless new connect interrupts his plan to reconnect with Tasha and Yaz, putting him back into business with Brayden, (bisexual character! although she hasn’t had a bisexual storyline yet!) Effie and the Tejadas.

Minx: Season One – March 24

HBO Max renewed this brilliant little show and then VERY RUDELY rescinded the offer but luckily Starz swooped in to save it and they’re putting season one on their platform on March 24th! This story of a young feminist in 1970s Los Angeles who joins forces with a porn rag publisher to create the first women’s porn magazine has a major gay man of color character and also some delightfully surprising queer lady storylines!