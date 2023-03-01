Feature image photo of Keke Palmer via Keke’s Instagram
Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I bring you the best content from celesbian IG! Let’s get into it, shall we?
Tessa Thompson misses Japan, and not be weird but I feel like I miss Tessa? She’s so low profile, I want more content!
This is, as Michael Kors would say, ” a lot of look,” but it works?
One thing I love? Gay ass visuals!
Janelle’s commitment to making us eat all their looks this awards season is a gift I tell you. A gift!
Keke’s baby is here, and he was born in Black History Month and he has one of the blackest names I ever saw! Congrats!
I love Meg’s dedication to doing something interesting, and thank god because SAG Fashion this year was largely….a snooze.
WITH A BODY THAT WILL NOT QUIT LIKE GODDAMN!
I love how Hannah is forever moving between a suit and a dress for award shows, it’s very relatable to me!
Of all the spon con benefits, “someone decorating my apartment” is high on my list of most desired.
I cannot even see this full jacket and I am still certain I cannot live without it.
Nude is holding onto it’s place as the color of the moment!!
I leave you blessed, with Queen Latifah and her various stunning hosting looks. All hail the Queen!
I don’t consider Tessa Thompson to be low profile at all. She’s constantly on Instagram and is damn good at it in a way most celebs aren’t. She also has a new movie releasing this month. Now she tends to not discuss her personal life or be in the gossip rags all that much these days if that’s what you mean.