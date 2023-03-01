Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I bring you the best content from celesbian IG! Let’s get into it, shall we?

Tessa Thompson misses Japan, and not be weird but I feel like I miss Tessa? She’s so low profile, I want more content!

This is, as Michael Kors would say, ” a lot of look,” but it works?

One thing I love? Gay ass visuals!

Janelle’s commitment to making us eat all their looks this awards season is a gift I tell you. A gift!

Keke’s baby is here, and he was born in Black History Month and he has one of the blackest names I ever saw! Congrats!

I love Meg’s dedication to doing something interesting, and thank god because SAG Fashion this year was largely….a snooze.

WITH A BODY THAT WILL NOT QUIT LIKE GODDAMN!

I love how Hannah is forever moving between a suit and a dress for award shows, it’s very relatable to me!

Of all the spon con benefits, “someone decorating my apartment” is high on my list of most desired.

I cannot even see this full jacket and I am still certain I cannot live without it.

Nude is holding onto it’s place as the color of the moment!!

I leave you blessed, with Queen Latifah and her various stunning hosting looks. All hail the Queen!