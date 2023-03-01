No Filter: Keke Palmer’s Baby Is Here!

By

Feature image photo of Keke Palmer via Keke’s Instagram

Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I bring you the best content from celesbian IG! Let’s get into it, shall we?

Tessa Thompson misses Japan, and not be weird but I feel like I miss Tessa? She’s so low profile, I want more content!

This is, as Michael Kors would say, ” a lot of look,” but it works?

One thing I love? Gay ass visuals!

Janelle’s commitment to making us eat all their looks this awards season is a gift I tell you. A gift!

Keke’s baby is here, and he was born in Black History Month and he has one of the blackest names I ever saw! Congrats!

I love Meg’s dedication to doing something interesting, and thank god because SAG Fashion this year was largely….a snooze.

WITH A BODY THAT WILL NOT QUIT LIKE GODDAMN!

I love how Hannah is forever moving between a suit and a dress for award shows, it’s very relatable to me!

Of all the spon con benefits, “someone decorating my apartment” is high on my list of most desired.

I cannot even see this full jacket and I am still certain I cannot live without it.

Nude is holding onto it’s place as the color of the moment!!

I leave you blessed, with Queen Latifah and her various stunning hosting looks. All hail the Queen!

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 214 articles for us.

1 Comment

  1. I don’t consider Tessa Thompson to be low profile at all. She’s constantly on Instagram and is damn good at it in a way most celebs aren’t. She also has a new movie releasing this month. Now she tends to not discuss her personal life or be in the gossip rags all that much these days if that’s what you mean.

