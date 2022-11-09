No Filter: It Is Possible I Have Never Seen a More Handsome Photo in My Entire Life

Feature image photo of Mae Martin and Elliot Page via Mae’s Instagram

Welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you all about the happenings on celesbian IG, and we all have fun and a laugh and let’s GO!

Are you emotionally ready to deal with season two of And Just Like That? I mean, no, how could you be?

To me? That’s Daddy.

Loooove this eye look and of course, yes this caption speaks to me.

Gorgeous, gorgeous work, I have zero notes.

Is it possible I have never seen a more handsome photo in my entire life? Why yes, yes it is possible.

You know I should be on vacation, and I am currently accepting offers.

Well Laurie, I accept your offering of these charming photos and I thank you!

DAMN these two are good at making me feel single!

There is a big part of me that feels like I have to have more to say than like “get that paycheck!” but I am not Star Wars Gay, and sadly that is in fact all I can provide at this time!

What I am is actually a Rodarte Gay, so this message I do approve!

Something I like about Emma’s IG feed is that is has an artsy kid energy? Like, both in good and bad ways? You know?

And I leave you with Sheryl and Laverne bonding over being stunning and Sheryl’s iconic “Baby, I’m old enough to know better.

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 189 articles for us.

