Mini Crossword to Test Drive

Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist.
Rachel has written 4 articles for us.
41 seconds! I think I’m getting faster although I did this one pretty much all from the down clues as they were gayer
Yeah the down clues were way easier for me too
1min15secs! That’s my best by a long way so far!!
Down clues fed the across clues here as well- but were those not showing up at the side for anyone else today? I could see them from the blue bar at the top but only the full set of across clues were sitting to the right.
ALSO this puzzle made me fully think that miley cyrus had a name change, no idea that noah was a person in the world until this very morning
Agreed! That one had me stumped a while because neither Billy Ray or Miley fit! I did not know there were other people in that family!
Same! I’m bad at spelling so I was like, maybe it’s spelled Mily? But that didn’t work.
2 min and 9 seconds! Definitely my fastest time and I think the first puzzle I didn’t have to reveal a letter. AS may turn me into a crossword puzzle person after all.
1:21! I had 1A in the wrong tense which caused some confusion because what if one of the many Cyrus family members had a child or a name change and I just missed it? but no, that was not the issue
1 minute 56 seconds– my fastest so far!