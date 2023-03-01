A jolly Wednesday upon you, my pals! For breakfast I had this pastry that was in a circle like a donut, but there was CHEESE INSIDE. So my day is going pretty dang good. I hope yours is too. I made you a Pop Culture Fix!

+ Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding test-screens to visceral audience reactions. According to World of Reel, the “audience was having visceral reactions to the gore, blood and puking throughout. Has a strange ending that will make this a love it or hate it type movie. Pain & Gain for indie lesbians. Ed Harris is great and Katy O’Brian as well.” That’s a no for me! But maybe a yes for you horror queers!

+ Lizzo enters her metal era.

+ The Idol: How HBO’s next Euphoria became twisted torture porn.

+ Faith is finally queer in the Buffy comic books (and into Dark Willow, obviously).

+ The most creative kills in the Scream franchise.

+ Gotham Knights lands on the CW on March 14th. There’s a literal blue-haired bisexual, which I think is one of the GOP’s main nightmares.

The stakes are high in Gotham. The series premiere of #CWGothamKnights airs Tuesday, March 14 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/hkzMT0X2Fm — Gotham Knights (@TheCW_GothamK) February 28, 2023

+ This video of Candace Parker balling on her wife at a family photoshoot made me LOL for real.

+ Zoë Coombs-Marr explores Australia’s queer history in Queerstralia, uncovering lesbian convict games and a gay bushranger.

+ 10 LGBTQIA+ women who became trailblazers in entertainment.

+ Reneé Rapp reflects on her experience filming season one of HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls, detailing her struggles with her self-worth.

+ You won’t be seeing that TAR short film, after all.

Todd Field says his TÁR short film, THE FUNDRAISER, will never be screened again. It has currently only been seen by @Berlinale attendees. pic.twitter.com/IbyZ16SAfD — Cinema Solace (@CinemaSoIace) February 24, 2023

+ How those flashbacks in The Last Of Us have become the show’s secret weapon.

+ No Autostraddle shout-outs in the latest edition of Jokes Seth Can’t Tell, but still Seth fake-screaming DO YOU KNOW HOW HARD IT IS TO BE A WHITE MAN IN 2023 was a hoot!

+ Good Morning America is talking about queer rep on Love Trip: Paris????