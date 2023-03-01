Pop Culture Fix: Kristen Stewart Spills Her Literal Lesbian Guts in “Love Lies Bleeding”

By

Feature image photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

A jolly Wednesday upon you, my pals! For breakfast I had this pastry that was in a circle like a donut, but there was CHEESE INSIDE. So my day is going pretty dang good. I hope yours is too. I made you a Pop Culture Fix!

+ Kristen Stewart and Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding test-screens to visceral audience reactions. According to World of Reel, the “audience was having visceral reactions to the gore, blood and puking throughout. Has a strange ending that will make this a love it or hate it type movie. Pain & Gain for indie lesbians. Ed Harris is great and Katy O’Brian as well.” That’s a no for me! But maybe a yes for you horror queers!

+ Lizzo enters her metal era.

+ The Idol: How HBO’s next Euphoria became twisted torture porn.

+ Faith is finally queer in the Buffy comic books (and into Dark Willow, obviously).

+ The most creative kills in the Scream franchise.

+ Gotham Knights lands on the CW on March 14th. There’s a literal blue-haired bisexual, which I think is one of the GOP’s main nightmares.

+ This video of Candace Parker balling on her wife at a family photoshoot made me LOL for real.

+ Zoë Coombs-Marr explores Australia’s queer history in Queerstralia, uncovering lesbian convict games and a gay bushranger.

+ 10 LGBTQIA+ women who became trailblazers in entertainment.

+ Reneé Rapp reflects on her experience filming season one of HBO Max’s Sex Lives of College Girls, detailing her struggles with her self-worth.

+ You won’t be seeing that TAR short film, after all.

+ How those flashbacks in The Last Of Us have become the show’s secret weapon.

+ No Autostraddle shout-outs in the latest edition of Jokes Seth Can’t Tell, but still Seth fake-screaming DO YOU KNOW HOW HARD IT IS TO BE A WHITE MAN IN 2023 was a hoot!

+ Good Morning America is talking about queer rep on Love Trip: Paris????

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1549 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!