Guessing Game: Buzzworthy Royalty

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Miami. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 488 articles for us.
okay the second word took me so long and probably shouldn’t have but no regrets, guessing game forever
Proud of myself for getting that one even though I’ve never wanted Yellowjackets!
How did that take me so long when I actually got the hint for once.
Buzzworthy Royalty
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢
⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️🟢🟢–⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️
⚫️🟡⚫️🟢⚫️⚫️–⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡⚫️
phew that was a tricky one
Buzzworthy Royalty
🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡⚫️⚫️⚫️🟡🟡–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
🟡🟡🟡🟡🟡⚫️–️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪
⚫️⚫️🟡🟡⚫️⚫️–🟢🟢🟢🟢🟢