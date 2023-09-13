No Filter: Keke Palmer Releases “I’M A MOTHA” Merch…Marketing Legend!!

feature image photo of Keke Palmer via Keke’s Instagram

Welcome back to No Filter, the place where I bring you the best gay content via Instagram! Let’s get down to ding dang business!

Hot? Very hot? To me?

As a person who grew up and thought “87” was synonymous with “highway” because it was the only highway I had ever been on, I had to find this liquor store. It is near Lake George! The more you know!

Sarah Paulson’s stylist being this hot and cool and also a Virgo? No notes!

Personally I love when Trace is hoopin!

Marketing legend tbh.

This is what I look like when I make this mistake of having one more drink when I know I should have left.

Emotionally I am not sure what to do with this image, tbh. Lots of leather!

Meg is a legend to me because these would be my dream pull quotes!

You’re welcome. :)

Christina Tucker

Christina Tucker is writer and podcaster living in Philadelphia. Find her on Twitter or Instagram!

Christina has written 240 articles for us.

