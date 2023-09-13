I had to get up at 5am to let a man named Bob into my basement. Send coffee! I’ll trade you one (1) Pop Culture Fix.

+ Natalie and I mentioned this in our weekly WNBA chat, but I can’t stop talking about it! Carly Usdin is bringing us the WNBA TV series of our most bananas imaginings: The Syd and TP Show. “Written by Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, The Syd + TP Show sees the World Champions and bench warming besties Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance determined to become the faces of the WNBA, despite the fact no one asked them to. This buddy comedy series follows Syd and TP on their quest to become the most famous basketball players on earth through a mix of stunts, interviews, hijinks and a complete lack of shame.” I seriously cannot wait!

+ In more WNBA reporting: The Nation’s got a feature on Chamique Holdsclaw, depression, and fame.

+ Disney and Spectrum finally got their shit together. Kinda. They reached a new deal to bring back ESPN and ABC, but these are Disney channels no longer carried by Charter-Spectrum as result of new distribution deal: Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, Nat Geo Wild and Nat Geo Mundo.

+ Céline Sciamma’s ten favorite films. Turns out she’s a “massive” fan of animated movies, and me too, and I guess that also makes ME a creative genius!

+ Related: 5 Black-owned animation studios.

+ Can I interest you in a Sex Education trailer?

+ How about a Fall of the House of Usher trailer?

+ How Good Omens queers the Bible.

+ The MTV VMAs went down last night. Taylor Swift took home a wheelbarrow full of Moon Mans, and we had queer winners in Ice Spice, Blackpink. Doja Cat, and Dove Cameron. Here’s a full list of winners.

+ Meet the LGBTQ+ contestants on MTV’s The Challenge season 39.

+ Elliot Page says gender-neutral acting categories at award shows “seems like a good idea.”