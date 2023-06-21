16 LGBTQ+ TV Shows Removed From Max, Disney+, Showtime and Hulu

Finding queer content on television has never been easy, but it’s getting even harder now that streaming networks like Max, Disney+, Showtime and Hulu have begun cutting costs by completely removing various television shows and movies from their platforms altogether. Here are some of our gayest losses.
12 Dates of Christmas (Max)
This completely bananas dating show that shoehorned a Christmas theme into its little chalet of chaos had lesbian and gay contestants in Season Two, truly good luck figuring out how to watch this online!
Big Shot (Disney+)
A college basketball coach finds himself leading a girl’s high school team (obviously there is a lesbian) in this comedy you will never see
Camping (Max)
Curious about Bridget Everett as a butch lesbian named Harry in a cruel comedy where everybody is gay by the end? Well, you know what they say, “curiosity killed the cat.”
Diary of a Future President (Disney+)
We’ll never know now if she will be a president in the future
Dollface (Max)
If you want to see Shay Mitchell in a queer role you will have to do so somewhere else sorry
Genera+ion (Max)
Perhaps the greatest wound inflicted directly into the soul of our generation was the removal of this small gem of a super-queer Gen Z ensemble show.
Legendary (Max)
HBO Max ditched this voguing competition show but great news: you can watch it on Roku and Tubi.
Love Life (Max)
A rom-com anthology series with lesbians in both seasons and in the second season the lesbian is played by SNL legend Punkie Johnson sounds pretty fun but unfortunately it is not available to watch at this time.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)
I mean we have discussed the injustice here!!!!!
Masters of Sex (Max)
Annaleigh Ashford plays a sex worker named Betty in this TV show about Masters & Johnson’s sex research but unfortunately you can’t watch it
Mrs. Fletcher (Max)
Kathryn Hahn as a middle-aged divorced Mom exploring her fluid sexuality and taking a writing class from Jen Richards sounds pretty fun, doesn’t it? Well, you can’t watch it.
Snowpiercer (Max)
A train goes round and round and round and now POOF it’s gone
Work in Progress (Showtime)
Cancelling this brilliant queer comedy was one thing but scrubbing it from Showtime altogether was an injustice.
Westworld (Max)
ok
Willow (Disney+)
Disney+”s Willow has “multiple queer characters to root for” but you can’t.
Y: The Last Man (Hulu)
This was in development for much longer than it was on actual television!
I knew about Genera+tion but not work in progress or camping!! I planned to watch those! Genuinely it’s inexplicable to me why they do this.
yeah i think now if you want to watch work in progress you have to buy the season on prime video! and camping is weird, like you can watch one episode for free but then the rest are unavailable altogether?
absolutely wild that big HBO vehicles like Westworld aren’t even on there anymore, honestly
Some of these I already knew about in a deeply “Thanks. I hate it,” way. But others were on my “to watch” list, or even ones I was partway through watching. And many (if not most) aren’t available for purchase anywhere either!
The Willow removal pisses me off so much! I grew up with the movie and getting a very lesbian centric continuation was really phenomenal! I adored the show and planned to have it as a “comfort rewatch”. We just can’t have nice things :/