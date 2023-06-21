16 LGBTQ+ TV Shows Removed From Max, Disney+, Showtime and Hulu

Finding queer content on television has never been easy, but it’s getting even harder now that streaming networks like Max, Disney+, Showtime and Hulu have begun cutting costs by completely removing various television shows and movies from their platforms altogether. Here are some of our gayest losses.

12 Dates of Christmas (Max)

Amanda and her date under a tent

This completely bananas dating show that shoehorned a Christmas theme into its little chalet of chaos had lesbian and gay contestants in Season Two, truly good luck figuring out how to watch this online!

Big Shot (Disney+)

girls basketball team standing in a row

A college basketball coach finds himself leading a girl’s high school team (obviously there is a lesbian) in this comedy you will never see

Camping (Max)

Curious about Bridget Everett as a butch lesbian named Harry in a cruel comedy where everybody is gay by the end? Well, you know what they say, “curiosity killed the cat.”

Diary of a Future President (Disney+)

diary of a future president two women on a sofa

We’ll never know now if she will be a president in the future

Dollface (Max)

Shay Mitchell in "Dollface"

If you want to see Shay Mitchell in a queer role you will have to do so somewhere else sorry

Genera+ion (Max)

Perhaps the greatest wound inflicted directly into the soul of our generation was the removal of this small gem of a super-queer Gen Z ensemble show.

Legendary (Max)

Legendary

HBO Max ditched this voguing competition show but great news: you can watch it on Roku and Tubi.

Love Life (Max)

Punkie Johnson laughing in a white t-shirt

A rom-com anthology series with lesbians in both seasons and in the second season the lesbian is played by SNL legend Punkie Johnson sounds pretty fun but unfortunately it is not available to watch at this time.

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

(L-R): Leisha Hailey as Alice, Katherine Moennig as Shane and Jennifer Beals as Bette in THE L WORD: GENERATION Q ÒLuck be a LadyÓ. Photo Credit: Liz Morris/SHOWTIME.

Liz Morris/SHOWTIME.

I mean we have discussed the injustice here!!!!!

Masters of Sex (Max)

masters of sex, two lesbians vintage looking at a poster together

Photo: Warren Feldman/SHOWTIME

Annaleigh Ashford plays a sex worker named Betty in this TV show about Masters & Johnson’s sex research but unfortunately you can’t watch it

Mrs. Fletcher (Max)

Mrs Fletcher sitting on her bed with a candle

Kathryn Hahn as a middle-aged divorced Mom exploring her fluid sexuality and taking a writing class from Jen Richards sounds pretty fun, doesn’t it? Well, you can’t watch it.

Snowpiercer (Max)

woman at a bar in a fancy dress

A train goes round and round and round and now POOF it’s gone

Work in Progress (Showtime)

abby and chris at a nightclub

Cancelling this brilliant queer comedy was one thing but scrubbing it from Showtime altogether was an injustice.

Westworld (Max)

evan rachel wood in westworld

ok

Willow (Disney+)

Jade looking at Kit with literal heart eyes

Disney+”s Willow has “multiple queer characters to root for” but you can’t.

Y: The Last Man (Hulu)

Olivia Thirlby and Elliot Fletcher in Y: The Last Man

This was in development for much longer than it was on actual television!

