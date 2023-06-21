I had an enormous victory at the vet this morning, getting MAJOR CAUTION expunged from Quasar’s record! But that’s not even the biggest queer news of the day, which you’ll find right here in this Wednesday’s Pop Culture Fix!

+ Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden announced the USWNT World Cup roster this morning, with a little help from a whole lot of celebrities, including Megan Thee Stallion, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae, Taylor Swift, Shaq, Breanna Stewart, Mia Hamm, Mariska Hargitay, and more! Natalie says Megan Thee Stallion shouting out Megan Thee Legend Rapinoe is a true *chef’s kiss*! The other gays on this year’s roster are Kelly O’Hara and Kristie Mewis.

𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄! We asked a few friends to help with this year’s World Cup roster announcement 🤩 Visit https://t.co/sLCJ8RhiOx for full details 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TckXmhgQyy — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 21, 2023

+ Outfest will honor Amandla Stenberg with the Platinum Maverick Award.

+ The movies that caused our queer awakenings.

+ This profile of Sara Ramirez at The Cut is, um, interesting. (Sara, call us! Carmen Phillips would be your favorite interviewer EVER.)

+ Aubrey Plaza was at the Sparks game last night!

Aubrey Plaza in the building for the @LASparks 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hDstQwVoIk — WNBA (@WNBA) June 21, 2023

+ Alex Borstein on flashing into Susie’s magnificent future for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

+ The stars of Fubar dish about on-set antics and lesbian action stars.

+ We Baby Bears did a special nonbinary bear Pride episode.

+ A timeline of surprisingly queer ‘Sex and the City’ episodes.

+ The official trailer for Brandi Carlile’s In the Canyon Haze? Don’t mind if I do!