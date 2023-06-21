Hello and welcome back to No Filter, the place where I gather fun celesbian content for your very own viewing pleasure! Let’s get into it!

Imagine the world if you approached your day like Ms. Janice. Just like…imagine the joy, the fun! As a person who has been called “decidedly not easy breezy,” I find this aspirational!

Oh hey Dad— [ message lost]

Perhaps you live in New York and would like to go off with Kehlani for the 4th? Could be fun!

Da Brat has reached a level of pregnant that I am told scientists refer to as “too damn pregnant!” Let us prepare for a Cancer child, maybe a Leo.

Is it because I was raised emotionally by the Slave 4 U music video that I think slay every time a photoshoot concept is “wet”?

Your favorite and most extra aunties are here for Jessica’s birthday (Gemini with a Libra moon, my word, so airy!) and for that I thank them.

There never were such devoted sisters…

The pickleball craze sweeping the nation has found the gays, and as a person who grew up attending a high school that had a pickleball tournament before winter break, I find it lightly perplexing! It’s small tennis!

GIVE ME THIS JACKET AND YOUR HAND IN MARRIAGE RIGHT NOW

“throatussy”

……………

“throatussy”