There are soooo many places that are perfect for crying. The number one thing I miss about having a larger closet was my ability to cry inside of it, which is perhaps a little too on-the-nose for a Sad Gay, but I love to live in cliches, baby!!!! I also famously love to turn on a very sad movie when I’m crying, because I like to watch other people cry while I’m crying. Can anyone relate? I’m also one of those people who cannot STOP crying once I start! It’s honestly a problem, because sometimes I’m not even feeling the feeling anymore but just keep on crying on anyway!
What better way to spend your Sunday than taking a sad quiz about crying? Crying is cheaper than brunch!
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+
and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?
Join A+!
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Orlando. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 600 articles for us.