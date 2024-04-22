Be Still My 90s Kid Heart, the Spice Girls Reunited for Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday

There was a moment during Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party where the song “Stop” was playing and the Spice Girls all did the choreo for it that my friends and I all do when we hear the song, and it was a beautiful moment. (Side note: FIFTY?! They barely look older than they did in the original music video.) My only gripe about this adorable video is that Mr. Posh decided to film it selfie-style. I don’t want your big head in the shot, SHOW ME THE GIRLS! I’m not surprised that Victoria’s husband was probably the only one allowed to film this on his phone at this A-list event, but the fact that there’s not a clearer video of this is a bummer.

Either way, it’s really nice to see them all together and at least getting along enough to play around for the crowd. People pointed out that they’re standing in the same formation they did in the music video, which Emma says wasn’t planned at all.

This does make me wonder, then, if Geri and Mel B. are standing on opposite sides on purpose (in both this performance, and in the more professional photo from Victoria’s instagram), as they are rumored to have had some kind of more-than-friends relationship in the past, and who have made public jabs at each other over the years. Hopefully they’ll eventually learn to be friends again, as many good sapphic exes do.

For now we can just enjoy these cuties dancing and hope against hope they’ll do a worldwide reunion tour someday.

Never Give Up on the Good (News)

+ Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Pretty Little Liars Creator I. Marlene King make a curious creative trio for an upcoming Netflix show

+ Speaking of Pretty Little Liars, a new Summer School trailer shows the return of Annabeth Gish… and I know I’ve talked about this show before but there is a lot of promo for it, which is making me want to watch it, unfortunately. I am a victim of the PR machine and it turns out that Annabeth Gish is a hook I will bit every time.

+ We Are Lady Parts returns May 30th! 🤘

+ “Little Miss Perfect,” which started as a song for Write Out Loud that I was obsessed with and also half of TikTok was obsessed with, is becoming a full stage musical

+ A new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine dropped, and in it I caught a glimpse of Brianna Hildebrand’s lesbian anti-hero Negasonic Teenage Warhead

+ Bravo might be trying to blackmail Kyle Richards out of the closet (allegedly)

+ Kirby Howell-Baptiste will reprise her role as Death in Sandman spinoff Dead Boy Detectives

+ I really enjoyed this piece on Chappell Roan and her rise to the top breaking “gay famous” barriers. PS — Have you taken our Chappell Roan quiz yet to find out which song you are? I’m Pink Pony Club.

+ Don’t miss our very own Drew talking with Jinkx Monsoon about her new role as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors

+ Bridgerton will reportedly get gayer in the coming seasons

+ And last but not least, I leave you with a queer reading of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’