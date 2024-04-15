‘Bluey’ Hinted That Lesbian Cartoon Dogs Could Theoretically Exist, Bigots are Mad

Bluey’s Classmate Has Two Mums, Bigots Are Rabid

Imagine being so bad at minding your own business that a cartoon chihuahua named Pretzel saying the word “mums” made you lose your entire goddamned mind. Couldn’t be me. But the homophobes are back at it, accusing gay people of ruining TV shows and family values instead of just moving on with their lives, because of one (1) word on the popular children’s cartoon Bluey. Some chihuahuas have two mums, Karen, get over it!

What’s hilarious is, it would be very easy to miss or misinterpret this. They didn’t even show the mums! And I’ve heard plenty of British and Australian people call their singular mother “mums” in an affectionate way. If a parent just had Bluey on for their child and wasn’t sitting down and actively watching, there’s a big chance they would have missed it entirely. It probably went over most kids’ heads. But the kids with two mums probably noticed, and that’s who it was really for.

Bluey is arguably a perfect show. It’s wholesome and pure and sweet and Australian. If you somehow didn’t end up on Bluey-tok like I did, Bluey is about an imaginative and curious seven-year-old dog (a blue heeler, to be specific) named Bluey and her family. In most of the short episodes, Bluey learns a lesson or goes on an adventure or tells a story and it’s all very cute and magical. It’s the kind of show I would have tricked the kids I babysat into watching in the subtle ways I used to trick them OUT of watching shows like Cocomelon (which I hated) and Yo Gabba Gabba (which stressed me out.) This trick was much easier on the DVR because they couldn’t read and I could just tell them I couldn’t find it. “All I can find is the Backyardigans or Wonderpets, kiddo!” I don’t have young kids I babysit or visit regularly in my life these days, so instead I take an edible before bed, watch Bluey, and let my inner child cry about how different my childhood was from Bluey’s, or delight in the games that Bluey and Bingo play that remind me of games my brother and I would make up.

I feel very LEAVE BLUEY ALONE about this whole situation, especially since there are apparently rumors that Bluey could be ending or significantly changing soon, since the actors are aging up.

What’s sad is, this wasn’t even groundbreaking representation, it’s barely even inclusion, and yet here I am having to defend my favorite blue dog because haters gonna hate.

Sit, stay, there’s more news

+ Maya Hawke’s character Anxiety is apparently a hit in Inside Out 2

+ Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin‘s second season is, confusingly, called Summer School and comes out May 9th

+ An update for the Trekkies: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was renewed, but Lower Decks is ending

The official statement pic.twitter.com/3rH7VYoPdy — Amanda Wong (@amandawtwong) April 12, 2024

+ Death and Other Details has been cancelled after only one season

+ Konstantin Bojanov’s Indian forbidden romance drama The Shameless is coming to film festivals and looks v gay

+ ICYMI, Station 19′s Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato talked about their #Marina relationship

+ Velma season 2 is coming soon, for better or worse

+ Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both have both have nonbinary kids (who are genuinely friends, as well as step-siblings!), and I think that’s beautiful

+ Lesbian musician Brittany Howard will play a pony pretending to be a unicorn in a journey of self-discovery in Thelma the Unicorn

+ There is a lesbian musical on Broadway, this is not a drill

+ There’s also a lesbian play going on at Georgetown

+ Also to leave you with a little smile, it’s Prom Season and my TikTok has been full of teens doing cute transition videos with their dates using the hashtag #wlwprom and it’s very sweet; the kids are alright