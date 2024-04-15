In addition to singing, acting, and her multitude of other talents, Reneé Rapp can now add “time travel” to her ever-growing multihyphenate identity, as she recently successfully transported a crowd of cheering fans to the year 2004. The lesbian pop star was brought out to the stage by the original cast of The L Word. Her love for this series runs deep. Also, time is a flat circle.

Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig, Jennifer Beals and original series creaor Ilene Chaiken were all present to introduce Rapp. “We gotta say what every lesbian wants to hear,” Moennig declared. “WHO’S READY FOR A FUCKING RENEÉ RAPP CONCERT?!?!?”

Also, shoutout to sapphic content account @godimsuchadyke for pointing out the fact that there was a GIANT PAIR OF SCISSORS behind them during the introduction. Reneé Rapp came to make Coachella weekend one as gay as possible.

She truly wanted all her fans to be looking and feeling very Shane today, and I think that’s beautiful. What is Coachella for if not talking, laughing, loving, breathing, fighting, f*cking, crying, drinking, riding, winning, losing, cheating, kissing, thinking, dreaming?

On that note, never forget when she monologued about the iconic L Word theme song while on tour:

She’s out here looking and talking like a whole music theory professor.

Reneé Rapp also brought out bisexual pop star Kesha during her Coachella set for a duet. Kesha and Rapp sang Kesha’s throwback hit “Tik Tok” but changed the opening lyric from “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P. Diddy,” Kesha and Rapp sang: “Wake up in the morning like Fuck P. Diddy” given the recent allegations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse against Sean Combs.

Kesha and Reneé Rapp weren’t the only ones queering up the Coachella stage. Check out Autostraddle’s roundup of the gayest moments out of Coachella 2024 weekend one, including moments from Victoria Monét and Chappell Roan.