feature image art by Autostraddle / photos of Chappell Roan and Victoria Monét via Coachella 2024 livestreams; photo of Reneé Rapp by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella 2024 wrapped up its first weekend yesterday, and so many queer, bisexual, and lesbian performers made the weekend as gay as possible. From Victoria Monét’s extremely hot set to Reneé Rapp’s L Word tribute to Chappell Roan using the stage to directly place a hex on her ex, here are some of the gayest moments from Coachella 2024 weekend one.

Victoria Monét Making Her Mic Into a Strap

Yeah, you very much read that correctly. Bisexual R&B superstar Victoria Monét gave an incredibly homoerotic set at Coachella weekend one, including using her mic to mimic a strap during some of her choreography. Just take a look and try not to pass out (with important commentary from the incomparable Taylor Crumpton):

And it did not stop there!!!! Monét’s set included choreography that not so subtly simulated sapphic sex. Just watch! The whole thing!

“Stop the wars, stop the hate, stop the genocide,” Monet also said at one point during her set.

Chappell Roan Singing DIRECTLY to Her Ex

Queer pop singer Chappell Roan made her Coachella debut over the weekend. In addition to having impressive live vocals, she also brought the sapphic drama in a way only a Pisces could. “This one goes out to my ex, because bitch I know you’re watching,” she said DIRECTLY TO THE CAMERA when introducing her song “My Kink Is Karma.” “And all those horrible things happening to you aren’t karma. It’s me.”

Roan’s band wore shirts emblazoned with EAT THE RICH, and Roan wore a tank that read “Eat Me.” All in all, she made sure her Coachella debut was gay gay gay.

Reneé Rapp Being Introduced by the Cast of The L Word

Renee Rapp performing at Coachella

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

If you’re a dyke who’s awake and alive and extremely online, then you probably have heard by now that Kate Moennig, Leisha Hailey, Jennifer Beals, and Ilene Chaiken brought Reneé Rapp out to the stage at Coachella. Rapp also brought out Kesha for a queer duet of “Tik Tok.” All in all, it was a very aughts set (complimentary, we love gay time travel).

Brittany Howard Absolutely Shredding

Fresh off her sophomore solo project, lesbian rock musician Brittany Howard hit Coachella over the weekend and posted a video to her own TikTok appropriately labeled SHREDCHELLA.

Ice Spice’s Coachella Debut

Bisexual rapper Ice Spice made her Coachella debut and also debuted some new music during her set. She’s making a lot of post-weekend-one headlines today, because Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen vibing in the crowd during her set.

Billie Eilish’s Surprise Appearance

Coachella surprise duets are always a treat. Lana Del Ray brought out Billie Eilish over the weekend for a duet of Eilish’s hit “Ocean Eyes.” They then sang Lana’s “Video Games” together.

Tinashe’s White Vest

Bisexual R&B singer Tinashe performed her new single “Nasty” while wearing an iconically bisexual white suiting vest with nothing underneath.

I think it’s safe to say Coachella 2024 belongs to the bisexuals?

  1. You forgot about Ludmilla, AfroLatina from Brazil. She’s a huge deal here and her wife is her backup dance, in most of the concerts they kiss as a protest against homophobia in Brazil.

