Rumors have been swirling on TikTok about a possible relationship between lesbian multihyphenate Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp and guitarist and songwriter Towa Bird, and Vanity Fair appears to have confirmed their relationship status by posting that the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the celeb-packed annual Vanity Fair Oscars Party last night.

The news is already spreading like sapphic wildfire, with popular lesbian meme account @godimsuchadyke gleefully posting about the Vanity Fair confirmation, captioning the post: “Good morning to Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird making their red carpet couple debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party ONLY.” MTV UK also included Rapp and Bird in a roundup of cute Oscars night couples.

Rapp and Bird indeed set the red carpet on fire with their looks, Bird sporting a denim studded double-breasted acid wash denim blazer with matching bellbottomed pants that had a very 1970s rock-glam vibe and Rapp in a loose-fit white slitted dress with long sleeves. Simply stunning!

As a musician, Bird started gathering a following on TikTok in 2020. Rapp has historically been a bit private about her dating life, previously saying she swore she’d never be in a public relationship. At the time, she hinted at her relationship with TikToker Alissa Carrington changing that, but she still rarely gave explicit confirmation of the relationship. Similarly, there wasn’t a whole lot of confirmation about a Rapp/Carrington breakup, but speculation about Bird and Rapp has been brewing for a couple months, especially after Rapp was spotted at one of Bird’s performances. Bird has been on tour as a guitarist for Rapp, and their on-stage chemistry is…difficult to deny!

Not to make this about me, but as someone who has been considering getting curly bangs for the past 1.5 weeks, looking at a million TikToks of Bird playing guitar during the making of this post has only made this haircut mission MORE URGENT. That is a very good curly gay shag. Anyway, congrats to Reneé and Towa, and hopefully this leads to some great queer music collaboration.